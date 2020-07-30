JaguarReport
Jaguars Place 2 Additional Veterans On Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Shipley

Two veterans have been added to the Jacksonville Jaguars' Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. The Jaguars now have seven players on the list.

The two players added to the newly created designation on Thursday were tight end Charles Jones and cornerback Parry Nickerson. Jones is a second-year player who signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent last season, while Nickerson is a former New York Jet who the Jaguars signed during the 2019 season.

The seven players on Jacksonville's Reserve/COVID-19 list are as follows:

TE Charles Jones

CB Parry Nickerson

OT Jawaan Taylor

DT DaVon Hamilton

CB Luq Barcoo

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

While a player is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Jaguars rookies reported for their initial COVID-19 testing last Tuesday while veterans reported on Tuesday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement earlier in the week. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Rookie fourth-round cornerback Josiah Scott was activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and is now on the active roster, the team also announced.

"Minimum period on Reserve/COVID-19 is commensurate with the applicable mandatory testing and/or quarantine time required by the NFL/NFLPA Testing and/or Treatment Protocols to clear that player," the Jaguars said Monday.

