Jaguars Place 3 Players on Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

Three members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad were added to the practice squad/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced.

Rookie wide receiver Josh Hammond, wide receiver Terry Godwin, and cornerback Josh Nurse were all placed on the list by the team on Friday.

While neither player was set to suit up to play against the Baltimore Ravens in this Sunday's Week 15 matchup, it appears Godwin had been playing a role for the Jaguars in practice this week before being placed on the COVID-19 list. Godwin was serving as the scout team's version of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"He did well until he went on the COVID list. I mean, he’s an ex-baseball player, so—I didn’t realize how well he threw the ball. Well, we really did a good job and then today, we were struggling with—and then obviously everyone wants to go in there and play quarterback," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Friday.

"So, we had [Nathan] Cottrell in there, we had [Keelan] Cole jumped in there today. So, I mean, in reality we’re trying to give our defense kind of, at least somewhat, of what to expect. But you can’t be able to show them the speed and the arm and all those things. You try to simulate it as much as you can.”

The Jaguars placed rookie offensive lineman Ben Bartch on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. The team also placed cornerback Tre Herndon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

