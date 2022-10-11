Jaguars Place Ben Bartch, K'Lavon Chaisson on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, creating some holes along their depth chart.

The Jaguars have been able to avoid placing players on injured reserve for all of 2022 sans Jordan Smith to this point, but Bartch and Chaisson have changed it. Chaisson played three snaps on Sunday before leaving with a knee injury, which took place a week after he missed Week 4 with an ankle injury.

As for Bartch, who started each of the first five games for the Jaguars at left guard, there didn't seem to be much optimism at all from Doug Pederson about a quick recovery. Bartch left Sunday's game in the first-half with a knee injury, leading to veteran guard/center Tyler Shatley taking over at left guard.

“He’s getting more tests run today and should have something probably later today or possibly on Wednesday or tomorrow. We’re getting more tests run," Pederson said on Monday.

With Bartch on the injured reserve list, the Jaguars will have to change an interior offensive line that has been up and down to start 2022. Shatley allowed two pressures in a little over half a game on Sunday, but he does have 33 career starts of experience after splitting time between guard and center throughout the first eight years of his career.

Chaisson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in four games this season, playing 13% of the defensive snaps and recording three tackles.