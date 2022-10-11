Skip to main content

Jaguars Place Ben Bartch, K'Lavon Chaisson on IR

The Jaguars have put two third-year players on injured reserve, including their starting left guard.

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson on injured reserve on Tuesday afternoon, creating some holes along their depth chart. 

The Jaguars have been able to avoid placing players on injured reserve for all of 2022 sans Jordan Smith to this point, but Bartch and Chaisson have changed it. Chaisson played three snaps on Sunday before leaving with a knee injury, which took place a week after he missed Week 4 with an ankle injury.

As for Bartch, who started each of the first five games for the Jaguars at left guard, there didn't seem to be much optimism at all from Doug Pederson about a quick recovery. Bartch left Sunday's game in the first-half with a knee injury, leading to veteran guard/center Tyler Shatley taking over at left guard.

“He’s getting more tests run today and should have something probably later today or possibly on Wednesday or tomorrow. We’re getting more tests run," Pederson said on Monday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Bartch on the injured reserve list, the Jaguars will have to change an interior offensive line that has been up and down to start 2022. Shatley allowed two pressures in a little over half a game on Sunday, but he does have 33 career starts of experience after splitting time between guard and center throughout the first eight years of his career. 

Chaisson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in four games this season, playing 13% of the defensive snaps and recording three tackles.

USATSI_19207232_168388385_lowres
News

Where Did Christian Kirk Go Against the Texans, and How Can the Jaguars Get Him Back?

By John Shipley
USATSI_19210586_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 5:

By John Shipley
USATSI_19210576_168388385_lowres
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Jaguars Take a Tumble

By John Shipley
USATSI_19206360_168388385_lowres
News

How the Jaguars Defense Ended Up on the Wrong Side of History in Texans Defeat

By Brett Hawn
USATSI_19206366_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Jaguars vs. Texans: Week 5 Snap Count Analysis

By John Shipley
USATSI_19206069_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Texans 13, Jaguars 6: 5 Observations on Lawrence's Let Down, Red-Zone Issues and More

By John Shipley
USATSI_19205733_168388385_lowres
Game Day

Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

By Brett Hawn
USATSI_19207233_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Texans 13, Jaguars 6: Game Balls

By John Shipley