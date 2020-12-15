Jaguars Place Ben Bartch on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed fourth-round rookie Ben Bartch on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

The No. 116 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Bartch had started at left guard in Week 14's 31-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans and was rotating at left guard in place of an injured Andrew Norwell in the two games before then.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a release.

Norwell started the first 10 games of the season at left guard before being placed on injured reserve with a forearm injury on Nov. 28. Bartch and Tyler Shatley rotated to fill in for Norwell for the first two games, but Bartch was the team's lone left guard in Week 14 due to Shatley having to move to center for an injured Brandon Linder.

"I think Brandon Linder’s obviously going to be out this week and we may do something down the road. He’s trying like hell to get back," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday. "... and then [Andrew] Norwell and [Chris] Claybrooks will be practicing this week and then we’ll see where they are in practice.”

The Jaguars also announced on Tuesday that offensive lineman Evan Boehm has been signed to the practice squad.

Bartch had been drawing praise from the coaching staff for his improvement over the course of the season, particularly in pass protection. He has played 220 snaps for the Jaguars this season, or 26% of the offensive snaps.

If Norwell can't play against the Ravens on Sunday, the Jaguars would likely have to get creative with their offensive line. K.C. McDermott at center and Tyler Shatley at guard could be one possible pairing, for example.