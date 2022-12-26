Jaguars Place Cam Robinson, Dawuane Smoot on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be making their playoff push without two key trench players.

The Jaguars placed left tackle Cam Robinson and pass-rusher Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve officially on Monday, erasing the chance for Robinson to return for at least four weeks and likely for the rest of the Jaguars' 2022 season.

Robinson has started 14 games for the Jaguars at left tackle this year before injuring his knee in a 40-34 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Weke 15. In his place, the Jaguars have started 2021 second-round pick Walker Little, giving the Jaguars two backups on the left side of their line.

"These guys are battling through a lot. They’re battling through their own injuries," Doug Pederson said after Jacksonville's 19-3 win over the New York Jets on Thursday night football.

"You lose Cam Robinson a week ago and Walker (Little) played his tail off today. My hats off to those guys. It’s just a sign of our team coming together at the right time.

Smoot, meanwhile, sustained a non-contact torn Achilles on one of the final defensive snaps of Thursday's game.

"The results of an MRI confirmed that I tore my Achilles in Thursday Night's game vs. the Jets," Smoot said on Saturday. "I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I'm proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in a position to play meaningful football at this point in the season. I plan to be there for my teammates and support them as we work toward finishing strong.

"To the fans, I appreciate all the support and all the messages that I've received in the last 24 hours. It truly means a lot to both me and my family. I'm confident I'll attack my rehab and come back from this stronger and be ready for more football in 2023."

Smoot's injury is a significant blow considering he is second on the team in pressures, fourth in quarterback hits, first in sacks, and second in pass-rush win rate. He has recorded five sacks in each of the last four seasons, recording 22.5 sacks in that span and often looking like Jacksonville's most consistent pass-rusher.