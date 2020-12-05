Jaguars Place DaVon Hamilton on IR, Make Other Roster Moves Ahead of Vikings Game

Jacksonville's impressive rookie nose tackle is now officially on injured reserve, meaning he would only be able to play in the final two games of the season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a number of roster moves on Saturday as they prepare for their Week 13 clash with the Minnesota Vikings, including sending two promising rookies to injured reserve.

The Jaguars (1-10) officially placed nose tackle DaVon Hamilton and tight end Ben Ellefson on injured reserve. Each rookie was injured in Week 12's close loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Hamilton was carted off the field late in the Week 12 bout, but Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this week that the team had gotten "good news" on his knee injury.

"We got good news with Hamilton last night. It’s not as bad as we thought. We think he’ll still go on IR but it’s definitely not anything that’s quite long term, which was the concern last night, so that’s a good thing," Marrone said on Monday.

Hamilton started the last six games for the Jaguars, twice recording the top defensive grade of any rookie from Pro Football Focus. He had been making plays against both the run and the pass, and the loss of him in the middle of the defense will likely be significant.

"I like him. He’s a hell of a player," Marrone said about Hamilton earlier in November.

In addition, the Jaguars also made the following roster moves:

S Josh Jones and LB Shaquille Quarterman have been activated from the team’s injured reserve list.

DT Caraun Reid has been signed to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.

CB Nate Meadors has been elevated to the active/inactive list for tomorrow’s game via standard practice squad elevation.

RB Craig Reynolds has been waived.

Jones started the year as Jacksonville's strong safety and had started each of the first eight games, while Quarterman is another rookie draft pick who has played a big role for the Jaguars, albeit on special teams.