Jaguars Place Josh Allen On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed defensive end Josh Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced on Monday, ahead of the preseason game versus the New Orleans Saints.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed defensive end Josh Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced on Monday. The news was announced ahead of the team's second preseason game, this one versus the New Orleans Saints.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The NFL outlined the protocols for COVID-19 positive tests among employees in a memo to teams in mid-July.

According to the memo per NFL.com, if a vaccinated person tests positive and is asymptomatic, they will be isolated and contact tracing will occur. The positive individual will be permitted to return after two negative tests which are at least 24-hours apart and will then be tested every two weeks or as directed. Those who are vaccinated will not be subject to quarantine as a result of close contact with an infected person, the memo stated.

"If an unvaccinated person tests positive, the protocols from 2020 will remain in effect," the memo continued.

"The person will be isolated for a period of 10 days and will then be permitted to return to duty if asymptomatic. Unvaccinated individuals will continue to be subject to a five-day quarantine period if they have close contact with an infected individual."

Allen was asked about the process of COVID protocols on July 30 and said, “It is what it is. You have to do what you have to do. If you have it, congratulations. If you don’t, we still have to work together.

"We still have an end goal and that’s what my mindset is on. That is what unvaccinated players have their mindset on. That’s what the vaccinated players mindset is on. My goal is to play football and to be safe and to do what I need to do. That is my goal and that is what I’m going to continue to do.”

The Jaguars will kick-off against the Saints at 8 p.m. in New Orleans. They'll wrap up the preseason next Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.