Jaguars Place D.J. Hayden on IR, Multiple Other Players Miss Wednesday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will now be without their most veteran defensive back for an extended period of time, with the team announcing Wednesday that nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden had been placed on the reserve/injured list with a hamstring injury.

Hayden left Week 4's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with the injury in the fourth quarter. He will now miss at least the next three games, with the possibility of more remaining open.

"In 2020, NFL clubs are permitted to return an unlimited number of players from either the club’s Reserve/Injured List or from its Reserve/Non-Football Injury/Illness List to the club’s 53-player Active/Inactive List. Such players must have suffered a football-related injury after reporting to training camp and passing the club's physical and must have been placed on the reserve list following 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5," the Jaguars said in a release.

"To be eligible for return, a player cannot begin to practice until three weeks have elapsed since the date he was placed on a reserve list, and the player cannot return to the Active/Inactive List until three games have elapsed since the date he was placed on Reserve/Injured."

Hayden is in his third season with the Jaguars and has appeared in all four games this year. The veteran cornerback recorded 13 tackles and one pass deflection in four appearances so far this year.

With Hayden out, the Jaguars will likely move starting cornerback Tre Herndon to the nickel spot. This would leave the second outside spot across from C.J. Henderson to be available to either Chris Claybrooks, Luq Barcoo or Sidney Jones. Fourth-round rookie cornerback Josiah Scott should be an option at nickel as well.

In addition to Hayden's injury news, the Jaguars also saw several players miss Wednesday's practice. A number of these players were injured during Week 4's game, though Doug Marrone seemed optimistic about their chances to play in Week 5 vs. Houston.

"We’ll have some guys practicing today for different reasons, but the only one I don’t feel good about is D.J. Hayden. Everyone else has a chance," Marrone said. "So, I don’t want to say I feel great, but everyone else has a chance to play on Sunday, so I’m excited about that.”

The following Jaguars missed practice on Wednesday, with most of the players having left Sunday's game vs. the Bengals with injury.

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder)

DE Josh Allen (knee)

LB Myles Jack (ankle)

C Tyler Shatley (not injury related)

TE Tyler Eifert (scheduled day off)

OT Cam Robinson (knee)

OT Will Richardson (illness)

In addition to the players who sat out, the Jaguars had three players limited in practice: center Brandon Linder (knee), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring), and free safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring).

Considering Linder has missed the last two games and Wilson has missed the last three, them being limited in practice as opposed to being out is a positive sign. Wilson was designated to return from the team's IR on Wednesday. Shenault was injured during Sunday's second half and did not return to the game.