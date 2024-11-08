Jaguars' Coach Opens Up On QB Whirlwind
The last two days at the Miller Electric Center sure felt like Groundhog Day.
For most of the last six weeks of the 2023 season (and even once in the middle of the season), the Jacksonville Jaguars had to monitor an injury to starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence to determine if he would be able to play that Sunday.
And with the Jaguars sitting at 2-7 and set to host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, it looks like they are back in the same boat due to an injury to Lawrence's left shoulder.
"He's day to day. So he is doing everything in his power to be able to play. That's where we're at right now with that," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said.
There were several weeks last year when Lawrence had limited practice reps due to injuries but, against the odds, managed to play on Sunday. He only missed one game despite a knee, ankle and shoulder injuries and a concussion.
“Yeah, I think just kind of the approach of how you get Trevor ready while also having somebody else ready and we're day-to-day," Taylor said.
"So, if something comes up Friday, Saturday, Sunday, so be it, we're ready to play. Our job, especially our job just in the offensive unit room as a coaching staff, is just to put together the best possible plan to attack the defense. And then within that, what maximizes everybody’s skillset available to us.”
If Lawrence doesn't play against the Vikings, the Jaguars will turn to former first-round pick Mac Jones. Jones has been Lawrence's backup all season and has seen snaps at the end of two blowouts, but otherwise has been a bit of an unknown commodity in Taylor's and Doug Pederson's offense.
"Mac is very prepared to play. Mac is every single week is very involved, very engaged in everything we're doing. So we have all the confidence in the world in anybody in that room that steps in has to play for us," Taylor said.
If this is the route the Jaguars are forced to take, then one could imagine their offense is set to look much different than it has in the first nine games.
"No, I mean you're always going to cater to the players you have, whether that's quarterback, receiver, running back. We do that week to week based on who's available each week. So we would do everything possible to put whoever is playing for us in a position to succeed," Taylor said.
