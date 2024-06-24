Jaguars' Play-Calling Situation Labeled As An Overlooked Storyline
The biggest question facing the Jacksonville Jaguars entering the 2024 season is clear: who is calling plays?
Typically a team entering a third season with the same head coach and offensive coordinator doesn't have to ask these types of questions, but that is the scenario the Jaguars find themselves in after the disappointing 2023 season.
The Jaguars were widely expected to be, at worst, a top-10 unit last year. Trevor Lawrence was supposed to turn into an MVP candidate. None of this happened as the Jaguars' offense went through highs and lowers over the first 11 games before falling apart during the Jaguars' 1-5 stretch in the final six games.
With coordinator Press Taylor taking full control of play-calling in 2023 and overseeing the step back from the previous year, when Taylor and head coach Doug Pederson both called plays, many have questioned whether Taylor or Pederson should be the one to direct the offense.
Among those asking the question is CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, who named the Jaguars' play-calling mystery as one of the most overlooked stories of the offseason.
"Everyone has an opinion about Lawrence cashing in with a $275 million extension, but maybe it's time to figure out exactly who is going to be responsible for orchestrating the former No. 1 draft pick's offense. After shuffling Lawrence's receiving corps this offseason, welcoming Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. in favor of Calvin Ridley, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been mum about the quarterback's play-caller for 2024, with coach Doug Pederson repeatedly eluding questions about the role this offseason.- Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports
Why is this relevant? Because Lawrence took a noticeable step back in 2023, offensive coordinator Press Taylor's first year as the full-time play-caller. Pederson previously split decision-making with Taylor in 2022, which has many thinking the head man could reclaim the responsibility for himself. Another layer here: Pederson's relationship with Taylor was reportedly at the crux of his abrupt split from the Philadelphia Eagles years ago; once revered for his offense, Pederson's unit grew stale in 2019-2020, and his insistence on making Taylor a coordinator contributed to the Eagles' decision to move on."
"I think those are things that I need to, you know, consider this offseason and this spring. You know, there were things out of my control that I had to deal with more, you know, the last year that takes you away from some of that stuff," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year.
"And not gonna get into those but you know, so yeah, it's something that I have to, as part of the evaluation process, I have to evaluate, you know, myself and Press as decision-makers and play callers and see what's best for our team."
"No, ultimately winning is always what matters to us," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said in May when asked if it matters to him who calls plays. "However we get to that point, we're all for."