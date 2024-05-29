Jaguars Podcast: Takeaways From OTA No. 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their fourth OTA practice on Tuesday, with the Jaguars' 90-man roster joining each other on the practice field in front of local media at the Miller Electric Center.
Highlights of the practice included rookie first-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., linebacker Devin Lloyd, and press conferences from Doug Pederson and Press Taylor. It also included questions on the future of OTAs and the potential extension of the training camp calendar in the summer, as well as the extension of the NFL calendar to 18 regular season games each year.
"Yeah, just to see the direction they want to go. The off-season is great to kind of build a foundation and really see your young players. Goes back to the developmental piece of your young guys. This is the time you want to start that foundation," Pederson said on Tuesday before practice.
"You know, the players probably wouldn't like training camp being extended. It's long enough as it is. Look anything that we do if it helps the game and helps better the game and it's moving the game forward, I'm all for that.
John and Gus discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the JaguarReport Podcast.
