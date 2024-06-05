Jaguars Podcast: Takeaways From OTAs, Parker Washington, Trevor and Tua and More
For all intents and purposes, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason on the field together is over.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has used mandatory veteran minicamp as a chance to let veterans get a jumpstart on the summer and allow first- and second-year players to get a week of increased reps.
"Yeah, I mean, I'll be selective with those guys. Again, it's about development and growth, and the more time we can work with young players getting more reps is beneficial for us as a whole," Pederson said on Monday.
That means that Monday's OTAs practice -- the Jaguars' seventh -- was the last time the media will see the 90-man roster together on the field until training camp begins. And that means next week's focus will be on the rookie class, and maybe even some of the 2023 class as they look to make an impact.
"I think it's, yeah, it's big, going into year two for them. They've had an off-season to kind of rest and get healthy obviously, and then going into year two there is confidence there," Pederson said.
"We understand their ability and what they can do. You know, that's the part that as coaches we have to see, plugging them in and see where they can help us because when you finally get down to your 53, it's all 53 are available on game day. All these guys have done a nice job this off-season. Even the guys that were injured and missed the season are all contributing and doing a nice job."
John Shipley and Gus Logue discuss all of this and more in this week's episode of the JaguarReport Podcast.
