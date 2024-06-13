Jaguars Podcast: Wrapping Up the Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars are out for the summer.
With thte end of the Jaguars' three-day minicamp this week, the Jaguars' offseason workout program is now officially in the past. The next stop is training camp in July, which is when the Jaguars will begin to learn just what their 2024 team is going to look like.
So, do the Jaguars want their 90-man roster putting football in the back of their minds during the final break of the season?
"Yes and no. You know, definitely want them to get away and relax and enjoy this last, little bit of summer before we start," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"But at the same time, the message is to continue to work out, continue to run, continue to review the information that we gave them this off-season, so that when they come back they come back ready, come back in shape, mentally and physically ready to go for training camp."
John and Gus discuss that and more in this week's episode!
You can listen to the Jaguars On SI Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.
Make sure you follow and download the Jaguars On SI Podcast on all of your listening platforms.
Comment below and let us know what you think of this week's episode!