SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Practice Squad Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be closing their facilities on Saturday as the result of a positive COVID-19 test on the team's practice squad, the club announced this morning. This is the first time the Jaguars have closed their facilities this season. 

"Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated," the Jaguars said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority. "

The Jaguars are currently scheduled to host the Detroit Lions at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. As of now, the game is still set to be played as scheduled, the Jaguars said in a statement. 

Jacksonville is the latest club to shut down its facilities due to a positive COVID-19 test. New England and Tennessee have shut the facilities down on a longer-term basis, while other teams have closed down their facilities due to false positives.

The Jaguars have seen their Weeks 7-8 impacted by positive COVID-19 tests already as well. Due to the postponement of the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, the Jaguars' Week 7 bye got moved to Week 8, and their Week 8 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers got bumped up to Week 7.

It remains to be seen how the positive test could impact Sunday's game against the Lions.

 

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars Vs. Lions

We are joined by John Maakaron of AllLions to breakdown the impending gridiron battle between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

John Shipley

Jaguars Respect For Adrian Peterson Matched Only By His Production

Adrian Peterson is one of the most productive rushers in the NFL, even in his 14th year. That sustainability and talent is what also makes him one of the most respected running backs in the game, especially in the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' 3 Defensive Keys Vs. Lions: Winning the Turnover Battle & Containing Adrian Peterson

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense has fairly specific things in mind when it comes to defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday, including winning the turnover battle and containing Adrian Peterson. It'll all have to be done with yet another new face.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' 3 Offensive Keys Vs. Lions: Prove Patricia Right About Explosiveness

The Jacksonville Jaguars three offensive keys versus the Detroit Lions will focus on themselves and around what Lions coach Matt Patricia calls an "explosive" unit.

KassidyHill

Punter on Standby: Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Goes Over Week 6 Kicker Situation

Could Logan Cooke kick field goals for the Jaguars? It appears there is at least a small chance that is an option.

John Shipley

Lions HC Matt Patricia Offers Scouting Report of Jaguars Rookie CJ Henderson

After the Lions had to do a deep study of this year's cornerbacks ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, we asked Lions HC Matt Patricia to give us his thoughts on Jaguars rookie CB CJ Henderson.

John Shipley

DJ Chark, Josh Allen Among 5 Jaguars Listed As Questionable vs. Lions

The Jaguars have five players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, including two key starters.

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash on Sidney Jones' Week 6 Role: 'You Will See A Lot of Him'

Look for Sidney Jones to see an expanded role for the Jaguars against a talented Detroit Lions offense this weekend.

John Shipley

Jaguars Injury Update: DJ Chark Misses Second Consecutive Practice

The Jaguars released their Thursday injury update and it once again featured DJ Chark as a non-participant, much like he was on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Chris Conley On Hard-Learned Lessons and the Benefit For the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley knows he had a disappointing performance in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. He also knows the individual lessons learned from that loss can help the Jaguars turn a corner towards success.

KassidyHill