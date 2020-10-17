Jaguars Practice Squad Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be closing their facilities on Saturday as the result of a positive COVID-19 test on the team's practice squad, the club announced this morning. This is the first time the Jaguars have closed their facilities this season.

"Last night, we received results from our daily PCR testing that an individual on our practice squad tested positive for COVID-19. After confirming the positive test later in the evening, our organization began working with the NFL to review contact tracing data while the player self-isolated," the Jaguars said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure for today, we made the decision to conduct our football activities remotely while following NFL protocols and recommendations. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and the team’s medical advisors. The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, as well as their families, is our top priority. "

The Jaguars are currently scheduled to host the Detroit Lions at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. As of now, the game is still set to be played as scheduled, the Jaguars said in a statement.

Jacksonville is the latest club to shut down its facilities due to a positive COVID-19 test. New England and Tennessee have shut the facilities down on a longer-term basis, while other teams have closed down their facilities due to false positives.

The Jaguars have seen their Weeks 7-8 impacted by positive COVID-19 tests already as well. Due to the postponement of the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, the Jaguars' Week 7 bye got moved to Week 8, and their Week 8 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers got bumped up to Week 7.

It remains to be seen how the positive test could impact Sunday's game against the Lions.