Jaguars Preparing For Browns Star's Best Despite Recent Struggles
While Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has struggled mightily on the field since joining the Cleveland Browns, don't expect for the Jacksonville Jaguars to overlook him in Week 2.
Watson was one of the NFL's worst-performing quarterbacks in Week 1, but the former Clemson Tigers and Houston Texans star is still near the top of the Jaguars' priority list when it comes to the home season opener.
“It's hard for me to speculate and I don't want to do that. I just know that he's a good football player and they went after him and wanted him to be the quarterback there and he's still a dangerous guy throwing and running the football," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"John [Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer John Dever] alluded to the fact that when we played him years ago back when he was in Houston, he had a heck of a football game, and he's got that in him and very capable of doing that. So, can't fall asleep on it, can't lose focus on it. Another good player in this league that you’ve got to give a lot of respect to.”
Among the aspects of Watson's game the Jaguars will keep an especially close eye on this week is his mobility. While the Browns struggled to protect Watson last week, Watson did find success scrambling outside of the pocket.
For the Jaguars defense to have success, they will have to keep Watson from beating them on the ground.
“Yeah, you have to—one, is you study him from a defensive perspective, study him, how he and where he likes to scramble. Which side does he like to—to his throwing sides, to his back door side, up the middle," Pederson said.
"It's when you put your, I think, rush package together just understanding all of that. When you get opportunities to tackle him, you’ve got to tackle him and get him on the ground because he can be elusive and get out of the pocket. If you rush too high, they’re going to step up and they're going to escape. So, it's just a matter of staying disciplined and trusting the rush plan for the week.”
