JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Provide Details on Darqueze Dennard's Role, Announce Agreement to Terms

John Shipley

Shortly after announcing an agreement with free agent linebacker Joe Schobert, the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced they have come to terms on a deal with cornerback Darqueze Dennard, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The contract is a three-year deal for the seventh-year cornerback who is a former first-round pick in 2014. Dennard was primarily a slot cornerback for the Bengals during his time in Cincinnati, making his fit with the Jaguars a curious one. But he does have experience on the outside, and that is where he will play in Jacksonville.

“We feel really good about his skill level to play outside,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. Marrone. “He’s a press corner and wants to play outside. He wants to prove that he can do it, and we believe that he can, so it was a good fit for us."

Jacksonville's starting nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden was one of the Jaguars' top players in 2019, and Marrone said Thursday that Hayden would continue to perform in the same role despite the addition of Dennard.

"D.J. Hayden is our starting nickel corner. I talked to D.J., and we’re extremely happy with him in that spot," Marrone said. 

Dennard, 28, played 77 games for the Bengals since 2014, including nine in 2019. He started 24 games for the Bengals, with 14 starts coming in the last two seasons.

In his career, Dennard has 274 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and 22 pass deflections.

Jacksonville had a big need at cornerback entering free agency due to the departure of veteran corner A.J. Bouye, who was traded to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick earlier this month. In Dennard, the Jaguars get a cost-controlled veteran with years of experience.

While the Jaguars have not released contract details for Dennard, he has a relatively small deal according to Spotrac, which states his three-year deal is worth $13.5 million and has $6 million in guarantees. 

Even with Dennard in the fold, the Jaguars should still be a candidate to draft a cornerback early in April. Tre Herndon had a solid season in 2019 (three interceptions, 13 pass deflections), but the Jaguars still need a bonafide No. 1 outside corner while Dennard and Herndon compete. At the very least, Dennard gives the Jaguars insurance in case they don't land a starter in the draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Announce Joe Schobert Signing and a Position Switch for Myles Jack

The Jaguars will be shifting their linebacker group around some after the addition of inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

John Shipley

Official: Jaguars Formally Announce Trade Which Sends Calais Campbell to Ravens

The Jaguars' trade of Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick has now been officially processed and announced.

John Shipley

Grading the Nick Foles Trade: Was the Return Worth It for the Jaguars?

Did the Jaguars get fair value in return for Nick Foles, or did they lose out on the deal to the Bears?

John Shipley

5 Free Agents Who Are Still Available Who Make Sense for the Jaguars

With most of the top free agents off the market, who else could the Jaguars pursue in free agency?

John Shipley

4 Takeaways From the Nick Foles Trade: What Does It Mean for Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars?

What does the Nick Foles trade mean for the Jaguars moving forward, and how could it impact the present and future of the team?

John Shipley

by

Dillon88

Report: Jaguars Beef Up Defensive Line, Agree to Terms With Defensive Lineman Rodney Gunter

The 28-year-old free agent defensive lineman is heading to Jacksonville's 4-3 defensive scheme, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

John Shipley

Jaguars Place Tenders on Wide Receiver Keelan Cole and Linebacker Austin Calitro

The Jaguars are keeping two of their younger role players from 2019 around, placing tenders on Keelan Cole and Austin Calitro.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Announce A.J. Bouye to Broncos Trade

The Mar. 3 trade of A.J. Bouye to the Broncos has become official at the start of the league year.

John Shipley

5 Observations From Day 2 of the Legal Tampering Period: Jaguars Make Big Moves to Retool Defense

Our takeaways from the second day of the legal tampering period, in which the Jaguars finally made their moves to upgrade the roster.

John Shipley

Jaguars Trade Nick Foles to Chicago for a 2020 4th-Round Pick

Nick Foles is on his way out of Jacksonville, now poised to compete for a starting job with Chicago.

John Shipley