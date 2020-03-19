Jaguars Provide Details on Darqueze Dennard's Role, Announce Agreement to Terms

Shortly after announcing an agreement with free agent linebacker Joe Schobert, the Jacksonville Jaguars have announced they have come to terms on a deal with cornerback Darqueze Dennard, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The contract is a three-year deal for the seventh-year cornerback who is a former first-round pick in 2014. Dennard was primarily a slot cornerback for the Bengals during his time in Cincinnati, making his fit with the Jaguars a curious one. But he does have experience on the outside, and that is where he will play in Jacksonville.

“We feel really good about his skill level to play outside,” head coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. Marrone. “He’s a press corner and wants to play outside. He wants to prove that he can do it, and we believe that he can, so it was a good fit for us."

Jacksonville's starting nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden was one of the Jaguars' top players in 2019, and Marrone said Thursday that Hayden would continue to perform in the same role despite the addition of Dennard.

"D.J. Hayden is our starting nickel corner. I talked to D.J., and we’re extremely happy with him in that spot," Marrone said.

Dennard, 28, played 77 games for the Bengals since 2014, including nine in 2019. He started 24 games for the Bengals, with 14 starts coming in the last two seasons.

In his career, Dennard has 274 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and 22 pass deflections.

Jacksonville had a big need at cornerback entering free agency due to the departure of veteran corner A.J. Bouye, who was traded to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick earlier this month. In Dennard, the Jaguars get a cost-controlled veteran with years of experience.

While the Jaguars have not released contract details for Dennard, he has a relatively small deal according to Spotrac, which states his three-year deal is worth $13.5 million and has $6 million in guarantees.

Even with Dennard in the fold, the Jaguars should still be a candidate to draft a cornerback early in April. Tre Herndon had a solid season in 2019 (three interceptions, 13 pass deflections), but the Jaguars still need a bonafide No. 1 outside corner while Dennard and Herndon compete. At the very least, Dennard gives the Jaguars insurance in case they don't land a starter in the draft.