JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars' QB Gardner Minshew Wins Yet Another Rookie of the Week Award

John Shipley

If Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II can stake his claim to anything from his first NFL season, he can point to two areas: winning more games than any other rookie passer, and winning more rookie of the week awards than anyone else. 

Minshew was awarded the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award for his performance in a 38-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, the seventh time he has won the award this season. No other rookie in the entire league won the award more than once in 2019.

Minshew totaled 27-of-39 for 295 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the home win vs. the Colts, his best performance since Week 8. The win helped Minshew end his rookie season with a 6-6 record as a starter.

The sixth-round selection out of Washington State had previously held a strong claim to the award during his first stint as the Jaguars quarterback from Week 1 through Week 9. In those nine games (eight starts) Minshew won the award in Weeks 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8. 

The win over the Colts was Jacksonville's first home win since Week 8 vs. the New York Jets and was the first game to closely resemble Minshew's early-season production. 

"I think it is a good thing," Minshew said about the game Monday. "I think it is good to see what we can be, and where we should be and where we should have been all along. So I think we see that. Hopefully, we can find our identity in some of the stuff we did well and kind of use that to build what we are going to be moving forward."

Minshew ended his rookie season with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 60.6% completion rate. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For Now, Jaguars’ Brass Noncommittal on Naming a Starting QB for 2020

John Shipley

Jacksonville is not naming their quarterback for 2020.... yet.

Jaguars' HC Doug Marrone on NFLPA: 'I know they never have to worry about the way I treat the players'

John Shipley

Doug Marrone is confident in his team having a strong relationship with the NFLPA.

How Does Jaguars’ Quarterback Gardner Minshew Plan to Tackle the Offseason?

John Shipley

Gardner Minshew has a plan to improve while he is away from TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars’ Legend Tony Boselli Named a Finalist for Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class

John Shipley

Will 2020 be the year the Jaguars get a player into Canton?

Jaguars Add Josh Jones, 7 Other Players to Offseason Roster

John Shipley

The former second-round safety is now a Jaguar.

End of Season NFL Power Rankings - Jaguars End Season With a Slight Bump

John Shipley

Where do the Jaguars end up in the final power rankings of the season?

PFF: Jaguars’ Offensive Line Amongst the Worst in NFL in 2019

John Shipley

Jacksonville's offensive line had a few major issues in 2019.

Jaguars’ RT Jawaan Taylor Ended Rookie Season With a Notable Snap Count

John Shipley

Jawaan Taylor played every single snap for the Jaguars this season.

How Will Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone and GM Dave Caldwell Measure Success in 2020?

John Shipley

Jags' leadership duo of Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone will desperately need a winning season in 2020.

Jaguars Retain HC Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell for 2020

John Shipley

Jaguars will be bringing back Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell next season.