Jaguars' QB Gardner Minshew Wins Yet Another Rookie of the Week Award

If Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II can stake his claim to anything from his first NFL season, he can point to two areas: winning more games than any other rookie passer, and winning more rookie of the week awards than anyone else.

Minshew was awarded the Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award for his performance in a 38-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, the seventh time he has won the award this season. No other rookie in the entire league won the award more than once in 2019.

Minshew totaled 27-of-39 for 295 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the home win vs. the Colts, his best performance since Week 8. The win helped Minshew end his rookie season with a 6-6 record as a starter.

The sixth-round selection out of Washington State had previously held a strong claim to the award during his first stint as the Jaguars quarterback from Week 1 through Week 9. In those nine games (eight starts) Minshew won the award in Weeks 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 8.

The win over the Colts was Jacksonville's first home win since Week 8 vs. the New York Jets and was the first game to closely resemble Minshew's early-season production.

"I think it is a good thing," Minshew said about the game Monday. "I think it is good to see what we can be, and where we should be and where we should have been all along. So I think we see that. Hopefully, we can find our identity in some of the stuff we did well and kind of use that to build what we are going to be moving forward."



Minshew ended his rookie season with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 60.6% completion rate.