Jaguars' RB Tanks Bigsby Sounds Off on Finishing Strong
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to bounce back in Week 17 against AFC South rival, the Tennesee Titans. These two teams matched up early in the month. The Jaguars pulled out a close one in Nashville, 10-6. Both teams come into this contest with 3-12 records. Both teams are also on the top of the draft board. The Jaguars want to take two in a row against their rival.
The Jaguars will lean on their two running backs. Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby are good one, two punch to have in the backfield. These running backs open up the passing game and help quarterback Mac Jones take shots downfield. That is what they will need against the Titans on Sunday in Jacksonville.
"I mean, like challenges are just going in and with a focused mindset and just go out and compete at a high level," said Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby on Press Pass. "But the advantages, I would say, you know, just we played them, we know where we mess up and we know the things we did great. So let us try to do them better and let us try to fix the things we messed up on and go execute at a high level ... Just blocking ... When you see a crease hit it, be decisive when you run, just speaking for the running position. And just going out and competing and having fun is the biggest thing for me. That is what I am looking forward to."
The Jaguars have a young talented roster and these reps in the last couple of games can be huge for them heading into next season.
"I feel like it is big because I feel like we finished the season last year like that and we kind of came into it. We finished the season this year very strong and we are coming to next season strong. Go out and just compete and have fun and finish the season 2-0. That is the biggest thing that we talk about in the locker room. Let us go out there and have fun and be us."
The last two games are big for players and coaches who might not be here next season and looking for other teams to land at.
