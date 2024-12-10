Jaguars' Reaction to Massive Road Win
Few things have gone right for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, which may continue to be the case. However, for just one day, enough things went right and went right long enough for the Jaguars to steal a victory on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained how good it felt to notch another win after so much losing.
“It feels great to get back in the win column,” Pederson said. “It’s been a while. Hats off to the players. They battled their tails off. Defense fought all day and kept us in the football game. Came up big with some PBUs, and obviously, there at the end. Offense, we got a slow start, but we gained momentum as the game went on.
"Proud of the guys for 10 points in the fourth quarter and for finishing the game that way. Hats off to those guys. They battled their tails off. You can see all of my excitement right here.”
“It’s exciting, sort of a relief. It’s the excitement, it’s the joy of the work that you put in and you’re finally rewarded for a win. Again, just so happy for the players, the coaches, just hanging in there battling their tails off. Tennessee, that’s a good football team, too. They do some really good things. I’m just excited and happy for our guys.”
Veteran quarterback Mac Jones expressed his feelings on the team securing its first win in just under two months. The Jaguars have faced plenty of adversity this season. Getting a win may be insignificant to the outside world, but it was a big deal inside the locker room.
“I mean, I know it’s really hard to win in the NFL, and I’ve learned that the hard way,” Jones said. “I’ve always followed that mantra of just a win's a win. And you can play really well and lose and play not so good and win. It just takes that one or two plays each game. So, I told the young guys that, and that’s the learning lesson here. I feel like we played with a little bit more swag today, and I know we’re going to continue to do that. Offense, defense, special teams, we’re not going to be scared. So, we just got to keep that going."
