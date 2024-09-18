Jaguars' Reaction to Rough Start
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started the season 0-2 after an offseason filled with hope and promise. To make matters worse, both of the Jaguars' losses to start the season have been close losses that could have been won had the Jaguars made a few more plays or fewer mistakes.
The Jaguars lost the first game of the season to the Miami Dolphins by three and their second game by five to the Cleveland Browns, proving they are just a few plays away from a better record.
Still, even after two brutal losses to teams they could have beaten, veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead says the Jaguars must find a way to improve over the next few days as it is still early in the season.
Although the team has plenty of time to turn things around, Armstead hopes they will do so before it is too late.
“You know, it was a battle out there,” Armstead said about the team’s loss to the Browns. “Disappointed that we didn’t come out with a win and we didn’t find a way to do enough, make enough plays to beat them. So, definitely frustrated starting off our season 0-2, but [the] league doesn’t stop. We got to find a way to get better for next week.”
The Jaguars have lost seven of their last eight games dating back to last season and have a challenging road matchup against the undefeated Buffalo Bills this weekend, which could easily send them to an 0-3 start.
However, Armstead says the team is not panicking as each player has room to improve significantly.
“Panicking? No, it’s never panic,” Armstead said. “You know, for me, I think that we have to look hard in the mirror individually, everyone needs to, to see what we could do better individually to help our team win. It’s never a panic because that’s when things start to spiral. It’s cleaning some things up, looking hard in the mirror, and working to get better for next week. That’ll be my mindset and look hard at the tape, figure out the mistakes I made out there, and clean those up, and try to be a better football player to help this team win.”
