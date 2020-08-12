JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Remove TE James O'Shaughnessy From PUP List

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be getting a familiar face back on the practice field on Wednesday, a bit of good news for the team's offense as it progresses through training camp. 

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday morning that tight end James O'Shaughnessy would return to practice after being activated from the team's Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. O'Shaughnessy has not practiced since before Week 5 in 2019. 

O'Shaughnessy was, by far, Jacksonville's most productive tight end in 2019 despite suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5. He is the only tight end to have caught more than one touchdown, and he caught more touchdowns than all of the other team's tight ends combined. Overall, O'Shaughnessy led all Jaguars tight ends in receptions (14), receiving yards (153) and touchdown catches (two). 

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday to expect for O'Shaughnessy to be activated from the PUP list, so this news wasn't unexpected. Still, it is a big boost for an offense that was missing any semblance of production from the tight end position without O'Shaughnessy last season.

"I wouldn't be surprised at some point during the week that James comes off of the PUP list so you know, we'll see how that goes," Marrone said during his Monday video press conference.

"It doesn't do anything roster wise because, you know, the PUP counts as a roster spot. So I think we'll be looking for that transition as the week goes. 

O'Shaughnessy will join the field with a tight end room that consists of eighth-year veteran Tyler Eifert, 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver and rookie sixth-rounder Tyler Davis. With a new offensive scheme that places an emphasis on tight ends, the Jaguars can at last know they are at full strength at the position. 

"So, having a tight end is critical. And I know that when you don’t have one, times are tough. Believe me, it’s tough and I think Josh Oliver showed a lot of promise as a rookie. Unfortunately, he had injuries. You know, James [O’Shaughnessy] did some good things, but then he got hurt," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said in May.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Schobert Is the Quiet But Steadying New Voice for the Jaguars' Defense

The middle linebacker is finally getting to meet his new Jacksonville Jaguars teammates in person and given them something to say about his quiet personality.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Looks Back on Offseason Cam Newton Request

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette spoke on his April request for the Jags to sign Cam Newton, his conversation about it with Gardner Minshew and what he wants for the future of the Jaguars.

KassidyHill

by

DuvalSK

'I am Ready for Him to Go': Anticipation Builds for Pivotal Season for Jaguars' Josh Oliver

After a lost rookie season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are now hoping to see a renewed and productive Josh Oliver.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Reiterates His Mindset is a Result of Passion for Winning

Leonard Fournette has caught a lot of flak for his emotions over the years, but he wants it to be understood that he isn't an angry person -- he just wants to win.

John Shipley

Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Mum on Yannick Ngakoue Updates, but Says the Two Have Spoken

There is no clear resolution coming on the Yannick Ngakoue front, but general manager Dave Caldwell did note the two have spoken to each other recently.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue Has 'Parted Ways' With Agent

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday afternoon that Yannick Ngakoue will now be in the market for a new agent to represent him.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

D.J. Hayden On Jaguars' Cornerback Room: "I Am Going To Lead Them the Right Way."

Jacksonville Jaguars nickel D.J. Hayden can laugh about being the oldest on the roster since it also means he gets to the one to help the rookies—like C.J. Henderson—succeed.

KassidyHill

The 10 Most Important Jaguars For 2020, No. 1: Gardner Minshew II

In the final edition of our countdown, we take a look at why Gardner Minshew II holds the keys to Jacksonville's 2020 season.

John Shipley

by

Footballfan55

Jaguars' D.J. Hayden Reflects on Decision to Not Opt Out in 2020

"I definitely thought about it," D.J. Hayden said Monday when asked about not opting out of the 2020 season.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Reflects on Tramaine Brock and the Jaguars' Need For A Veteran Corner

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed 11-year veteran Tramaine Brock on Sunday, following news Rashaan Melvin would opt out of the 2020 season. Marrone says they had to replace the veteran Melvin with experience.

KassidyHill