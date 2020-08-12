Jaguars Remove TE James O'Shaughnessy From PUP List

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be getting a familiar face back on the practice field on Wednesday, a bit of good news for the team's offense as it progresses through training camp.

The Jaguars announced on Wednesday morning that tight end James O'Shaughnessy would return to practice after being activated from the team's Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. O'Shaughnessy has not practiced since before Week 5 in 2019.

O'Shaughnessy was, by far, Jacksonville's most productive tight end in 2019 despite suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 5. He is the only tight end to have caught more than one touchdown, and he caught more touchdowns than all of the other team's tight ends combined. Overall, O'Shaughnessy led all Jaguars tight ends in receptions (14), receiving yards (153) and touchdown catches (two).

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday to expect for O'Shaughnessy to be activated from the PUP list, so this news wasn't unexpected. Still, it is a big boost for an offense that was missing any semblance of production from the tight end position without O'Shaughnessy last season.

"I wouldn't be surprised at some point during the week that James comes off of the PUP list so you know, we'll see how that goes," Marrone said during his Monday video press conference.

"It doesn't do anything roster wise because, you know, the PUP counts as a roster spot. So I think we'll be looking for that transition as the week goes.

O'Shaughnessy will join the field with a tight end room that consists of eighth-year veteran Tyler Eifert, 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver and rookie sixth-rounder Tyler Davis. With a new offensive scheme that places an emphasis on tight ends, the Jaguars can at last know they are at full strength at the position.

"So, having a tight end is critical. And I know that when you don’t have one, times are tough. Believe me, it’s tough and I think Josh Oliver showed a lot of promise as a rookie. Unfortunately, he had injuries. You know, James [O’Shaughnessy] did some good things, but then he got hurt," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said in May.