Jaguars Sit Two Players, Return Two More, Including K'Lavon Chaisson

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone updated the status of four defensive players - all already or presumed starters - on Thursday.

Linebacker Myles Jack will return to practice, Marrone said, after having missed earlier in the week due to a non-COVID related illness. Rookie outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be on the field in pads for the first time during training camp after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Safety Ronnie Harrison is in concussion protocol after exhibiting symptoms, Marrone said. And rookie corner CJ Henderson will rest Thursday after feeling sick, but like Jack, it is not COVID-related according to Marrone.

Jack missed Monday and Tuesday's practice while feeling ill. The entire team had a mandatory day off on Wednesday. Fellow weak side linebacker Quincy Williams has also been out with a core muscle injury.

Chaisson has been at every practice during training camp and able to participate in light drills. During team drills though, he is often seen to the side working on his own, nursing the hamstring injury. He has stayed each day after practice however, to work on pass rushing drills with Josh Allen. Thursday will be the first time he's been able to participate in all of practice since training camp began.

Harrison has been full-go in practice to this point, save the time he was excused for the birth of his son, but he will now be in the concussion protocol. The rookie Henderson has also been full-go and contributing in each practice thus far. Marrone reiterated his illness was not COVID-19 related. He simply felt ill and will be off at least for Thursday.

Marrone outlined the next week of practice, explaining the team will be going six straight days until the next mandatory day off and "it's a big week you know it's a week that we've got to get a lot of situational work in." Because of this, Friday's practice will see a lot of older players doing lighter work inside and/or off to the side as part of what Marrone refers to as "managing players."

Saturday will see some scrimmaging, says the coach, and then players will take the pads off on Sunday for situational stuff, cardio and things of a less physical nature. Monday, Marrone said, will be physical again and then Tuesday will require managing players again with young guys out on the field.