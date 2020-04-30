Jaguars Rookie Receiver Laviska Shenault Reveals Jersey Number

A new No. 10 is coming to Jacksonville to terrorize defenses.

Jaguars rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who the team selected in the second round with the No. 42 overall pick, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that he will be donning the No. 10 jersey in 2020. Shenault wore No. 2 at Colorado.

Past Jaguars to wear No. 10 include quarterback Jamie Martin (1998, 2000), quarterback Roderick Robinson (2001), quarterback Kent Graham (2002), kicker Josh Scobee (2004-14), and wide receiver Donte Moncrief (2018).

While at Colorado, the big-bodied receiver used his size and versatility to become a dangerous option in the passing and running game before then using his big body to become punishing after the catch. In his sophomore season, Shenault pulled in 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns, also adding 115 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Follow his sophomore 2018 season, Shenault underwent two surgeries, one for a torn labrum and another for a toe injury. In 2019, his production regressed slightly, recording 764 yards and four touchdowns on 56 receptions, while also adding another 161 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

The Jaguars have high hopes for Shenault, with head coach Doug Marrone stating last week that he and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden plan to use him in multiple alignments as long as he can take the physical and mental workload.

Shenault has compared his game to Jarvis Landry, Larry Fitzgerald, and Julio Jones in the past, and the hope for the Jaguars is he can contribute in at least a similar way to any of those three during his rookie season.

“I said Jarvis Landry because everyone knows he plays with that dog mindset and that dog mentality and he says it and he makes it known. He’s not a big receiver at all, it’s not about the size, it’s about the attitude he plays with and how aggressive he plays, and I think I do the same thing," Shenault said.

"Larry Fitzgerald, he’s just like a business person. When he gets on the field you already know he’s strictly about business and he’s gonna get the job done. Julio Jones, he’s just a freak and he can do anything; do everything. We’ve seen him do everything so that’s just that can-do-everything type of athlete and I think I can do the same thing.”