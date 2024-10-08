Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Do in Week 5?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
The Jaguars' top pick put on a show against the Colts, catching five passes for a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown. Thomas' 85-yard touchdown was not just the Jaguars' biggest play of the season, but it was a potentially season-defining play for the rookie LSU receiver.
He reached the top speed of any player in the NFL this year according to NextGenStats, and he ranked No. 6 in receiving yards this week before Monday Night Football. He looks like a true No. 1 receiver.
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
Second-round pick Maason Smith played 19 snaps (27.5%) in Week 5, the third-fewest of any defender who registered a snap. Only five of his snaps came on running downs, which meant he got 14 snaps on passing downs to make a mark.
Smith did not record a pressure, but he did record a defensive stop according to NextGenStats, which is a tackle that leads to a -EPA play for the offense.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Just like with Smith, Sunday saw Jarrian Jones play just 19 snaps after the return of Darnell Savage as the starting nickel corner. Jones still got some reps in here and there and was targeted only one time in coverage, allowing zero catches and recording a pass breakup.
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 5.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Jordan Jefferson was a healthy scratch in Week 5
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
De'Antre Prince did not play any snaps on defense, but he did play four snaps on special teams.
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is currently on the injured reserve list.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
Cam Little was 3-of-3 on field goals on Sunday, including a perfect 49-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to give the Jaguars a win.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
Myles Cole was a healthy scratch in Week 5.
