Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Do in Week 6?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
Due to several factors, the Jaguars' rookie phenom at wide receiver had his quietest game of the season. Thomas caught just three passes for 27 yards on six targets. Thomas did have two separate potentials wiped out in the second half: one on a deep miss by Trevor Lawrence where Thomas got behind the defense, and then a dropped touchdown from Thomas in the game's final quarter.
It was encouraging that the plays were there to be made for Thomas, just like they have been every other week. But this week, things just didn't come together and Thomas got lost in the shuffle a bit with Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Evan Engram all getting their fair share of targets as well. Expect bigger weeks for Thomas moving forward.
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
Maason Smith saw an uptick in snaps this week with 30 snaps, totaling almost 50% of the Jaguars' defensive snaps and even out-snapping Arik Armstead. He didn't make a large impact, but he did record the first sack of his career during the second half. The Jaguars staff seems to be leaning on him more each week.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Jarrian Jones only played eight defensive snaps on Sunday, allowing one completion for 11 yards on his lone target in coverage. Jones did leave the game at one point due to concussion protocol, but eventually returned to the game after being cleared.
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 6.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Jordan Jefferson made his NFL debut on Sunday, playing 19 snaps and recording one defensive stop in the process according to NextGenStats. 13 of his 19 snaps came as a run defender, which likely indicates his role moving forward.
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
For the second week in a row, De'Antre Prince did not play any defensive snaps despite being
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is on injured reserve.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
Cam Little made his lone field goal attempt this week, knocking down a 30-yard field goal on the Jaguars' opening drive.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
Myles Cole was a healthy scratch in Week 6.
