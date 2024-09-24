Jaguars Rookie Report: How Did the 2024 Class Play in Week 3?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expecting big things out of their 2024 rookie class, and each week we will be looking at exactly what the rookie group does on Sundays.
So, how did the Jaguars' rookies play in the 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3? We break it down below.
WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Round 1, No. 23 overall)
It was a quieter night for the Jaguars' top rookie, at least in comparison to his red-hot first two outings. The Jaguars weren't able to connect with Thomas on any deep shots and he was the target on Trevor Lawrence's ill-fated interception to Damar Hamlin.
Thomas finished his night with five catches for 48 yards, but he did see more targets in this game (nine) than he did in the first two combined (eight).
DL Maason Smith (Round 2, No. 48 overall)
It wasn't a banner day for anyone on defense, but Maason Smith was active this week after being a healthy scratch last week. And while he didn't record a tackle, he did record the Jaguars' only quarterback hit of the night.
It is clear Smith is still adjusting to the NFL, but some flashes have been there.
CB Jarrian Jones (Round 3, No. 96 overall)
Jarrian Jones got the start at nickel cornerback and was playing well on the opening drive, making an impressive tackle in space on the first third-down of the game. He did injure his shoulder on a tackle later in the drive, however, and never returned to the field.
OT Javon Foster (Round 4, No. 114 overall)
Javon Foster was a healthy scratch in Week 3.
DL Jordan Jefferson (Round 4, No. 116 overall)
Jordan Jefferson was a healthy scratch in Week 3.
CB De'Antre Prince (Round 5, No. 153 overall)
After making an impressive play in Week 2, De'Antre Prince didn't get much run in Week 3 and ended his night with no tackles.
RB Keilan Robinson (Round 5, No. 167 overall)
Keilan Robinson is currently on the injured reserve list.
K Cam Little (Round 6, No. 212 overall)
Cam Little scored 40% of the Jaguars' points on Monday thanks to a 41-yard field goal and a made extra point.
EDGE Myles Cole (Round 7, No. 236)
Myles Cole was a healthy scratch in Week 3.
