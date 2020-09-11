Jaguars' Rookie TE Tyler Davis Ruled Out For Week 1 vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Tyler Davis is going to have to wait to make his NFL debut, as the Jaguars announced Friday that he has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 1 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Davis is the only Jaguars player who is appearing on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game. The rest of the 53-man roster is healthy.

The rookie tight end had spent this week out of practice due to his injury, which will leave the Jaguars with potentially just two active tight ends on the roster in Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy. Fullback Bruce Miller could potentially play tight end, while the Jaguars also have two tight ends on their practice squad in Matt Flanagan and rookie Ben Ellefson.

Davis was selected in the sixth round (No. 206 overall) out of Georgia Tech. As a senior, Davis (6-foot-4, 250-pounds) recorded 17 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown on the season. He served primarily as a run and pass blocker, while also serving on the specials teams units.

Davis' time with UConn was a bit more prolific than his one season with Georgia Tech. In three seasons, Davis caught 47 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, including six touchdowns in 2018, which was tied for the second-most by a tight end in UConn history.

"He’s very smart. He’s one of the best interviews I’ve ever had with a kid [when we were] deciding on the preliminary stuff whether we were going to take him or not. [He’s] one of the smartest guys football-wise that I’ve ever interviewed," Jaguars tight end coach Ron Middleton said on Aug. 18

"Then, his work ethic proved it wasn’t a fluke. He’s a hard worker. He’s very talented. He’s big. He’s bigger than you think he is. You get up next to him and he’s thick. He can run. He’s got some athleticism. The thing I wanted to see is when the pads got on, was he going to shy away from contact? Was he one of these cerebral guys [that] just wanted to do it on the board and read about it? He hasn’t backed down from contact yet. We still have to work on his techniques. There’s a lot of stuff he’s got to learn but so far I’m really pleased with his progress thus far.”