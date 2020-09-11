SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars' Rookie TE Tyler Davis Ruled Out For Week 1 vs. Colts

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie tight end Tyler Davis is going to have to wait to make his NFL debut, as the Jaguars announced Friday that he has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 1 game vs. the Indianapolis Colts. 

Davis is the only Jaguars player who is appearing on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game. The rest of the 53-man roster is healthy. 

The rookie tight end had spent this week out of practice due to his injury, which will leave the Jaguars with potentially just two active tight ends on the roster in Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy. Fullback Bruce Miller could potentially play tight end, while the Jaguars also have two tight ends on their practice squad in Matt Flanagan and rookie Ben Ellefson.

Davis was selected in the sixth round (No. 206 overall) out of Georgia Tech. As a senior, Davis (6-foot-4, 250-pounds) recorded 17 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown on the season. He served primarily as a run and pass blocker, while also serving on the specials teams units.

Davis' time with UConn was a bit more prolific than his one season with Georgia Tech. In three seasons, Davis caught 47 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, including six touchdowns in 2018, which was tied for the second-most by a tight end in UConn history.

"He’s very smart. He’s one of the best interviews I’ve ever had with a kid [when we were] deciding on the preliminary stuff whether we were going to take him or not. [He’s] one of the smartest guys football-wise that I’ve ever interviewed," Jaguars tight end coach Ron Middleton said on Aug. 18 

"Then, his work ethic proved it wasn’t a fluke. He’s a hard worker. He’s very talented. He’s big. He’s bigger than you think he is. You get up next to him and he’s thick. He can run. He’s got some athleticism. The thing I wanted to see is when the pads got on, was he going to shy away from contact? Was he one of these cerebral guys [that] just wanted to do it on the board and read about it? He hasn’t backed down from contact yet. We still have to work on his techniques. There’s a lot of stuff he’s got to learn but so far I’m really pleased with his progress thus far.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rookie of the Year Odds Released for Jaguars’ Top 4 Draft Picks

What are the chances a Jaguars rookie takes home some hardware this year after failing to do so last season?

John Shipley

Josh Allen Explains Why He Is ‘All In’ on Jaguars Franchise

With a mass exodus of players leaving Jacksonville and then throwing shade on the Jaguars, Josh Allen explains why he sees a different team.

John Shipley

Jay Gruden Gives Vote of Confidence to Jaguars' Offensive Line Ahead of Week 1

If the Jaguars are going to win in Week 1, they will need to do so behind an offensive line that has faced harsh judgment in recent years.

John Shipley

3 Keys For the Jaguars Offense Vs. the Colts Defense

Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden, quarterback Gardner Minshew II and receiver DJ Chark offer three keys for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense to defeat the Indianapolis Colts defense.

KassidyHill

by

Brookcyclones

All-Pro Colts Guard Quenton Nelson Misses Practice 3 Days Before Bout Against Jaguars

Only one Colts player did't practice on Thursday: All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

John Shipley

Jaguars' DJ Chark Reflects on Adjusted Scheme, Receiver Talent Ahead of Week 1

The last time DJ Chark played against the Colts, he didn't have Jay Gruden and Laviska Shenault making things easier for him. Now is the time to see just how much easier they will make it.

John Shipley

Jaguars OC Jay Gruden on RB James Robinson: 'He Can Handle the Workload'

James Robinson has the support of his offensive coordinator heading into Week 1. Now, he has to take advantage of the chance in front of him.

John Shipley

Jaguars Officially Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

The Jaguars have added another running back to the roster due to some injuries at the position, this time signing Dare Ogunbowale.

John Shipley

4 Jaguars to Watch in Week 1 vs. the Colts

Which Jaguars players deserve monitoring ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Colts? We examine a few different ones here.

Gus Logue

by

Brookcyclones

Report: Jaguars Set to Sign Ex-Buccaneers RB Dare Ogunbowale

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars are on the verge of adding a running back to their roster.

John Shipley