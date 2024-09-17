Jaguars Rookie Thrives in Home Opener
The Jacksonville Jaguars 23rd overall pick in the 2024 draft, Brian Thomas Jr., showed exceptional promise in a game without many offensive positives against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
Thomas Jr. was the Jaguars' leading receiver in the 18-13 loss to Cleveland with two catches for 94 yards. A 66-yard reception late in the third quarter was the major highlight of Thomas' day, battling a defender all the way until he made the grab in stride.
“I was able to get behind my defender and Trev [QB Trevor Lawrence] made a great throw and I was able to run under it. Just me—just trying to make a play. Reached out for it and was able to grab it.” Thomas Jr. said postgame.
Thomas also offered a team approach to his long-distance grab and what it meant for his teammates and the fans in attendance.
"I was just trying to go out there and make a play and get the crowd involved." Thomas said. "Trying to give us that spark that we needed to come out in the second half and push through.”
Although the second half push did not come to pass, Thomas gave his team and the Jaguars faithful some much-needed optimism with his athletic performance. Not bad for his first game at Everbank Stadium in front of the home crowd.
"I was able to play my first regular season game here, so it felt amazing just being able to be out there on the field with my great teammates. So yeah, it was amazing.” Thomas said.
The rookie from LSU experienced a Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville for the first time and spoke about what it felt like to have his name called as he ran out to a ravenous Jaguars crowd.
“Yeah, it was great to be able to hear that ovation." Thomas said. "Just being able to run through that tunnel for the first time in Jacksonville, it was fun.”
Thomas is going to continue to grow as a pivotal piece in this offense and will slowly become one of the top targets for quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the season progresses. When Lawrence drops back to heave it deep, expect Thomas to be on the receiving end of a lot of those throws.
