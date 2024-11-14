Jaguars Rookie Tied at the Top in Impressive Stat
Jacksonville Jaguar rookie Brian Thomas Jr has been a bright light amidst the dim season for the Jaguars. His contributions land him tied for first place in the rookie receiving yards rankings through Week 10. Thomas Jr and New York Giants' Malik Nabers have a comfortable lead in first place, with 607 receiving yards.
The Jaguars took Thomas Jr 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has made his impact known on the field. Thomas Jr not only ranks in a first-place tie among rookies but also leads the Jaguars with the most receiving yards. Behind Thomas Jr, is Christian Kirk, trailing Thomas Jr by 228 receiving yards.
While the Jaguars offense has been spotty all season long, with questions about their quarterback situation, Thomas has been a young spark in hopes of a long tenure with the team. The LSU graduate continued his production from college to the pros nicely.
During his time at LSU, Thomas Jr caught 1,897 receiving yards in 38 career games. It was his final year with LSU where Thomas Jr dropped 1,177 receiving yards in 68 receptions, a statistic that ranks him tenth all-time in LSU's football program in a single season.
Malik Nabers and Thomas Jr are used to finding their names paired with each other when talking about success. During their 2023 season, the duo put up huge numbers before both being taken in the first round. They combined for 157 receptions, 2,746 yards, and 31 touchdowns.
So far, through ten games of play, Thomas Jr is averaging 16.4 yards per reception and has five receiving touchdowns, all in 37 receptions. Thomas Jr also finds himself tied at number 11 on the season for receiving yards leaders.
Thomas Jr's best performance on his campaign came back when the Jaguars played the Colts. In that game, Thomas Jr recorded 122 receiving yards in five receptions, averaging 24.4 yards. While his production has taken a step back on the Jaguar's three-game losing streak, he still brings many forms of versatility and reliability to the squad.
The Jaguars are currently in contention for a top draft pick in hopes of adding more pieces similar to Thomas Jr. Until then, the Jaguars will look to tame the Detroit Lions when they meet during Week 11.
