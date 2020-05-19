Jaguars Running Back Chris Thompson: "I'm a Pretty Good Pass Catcher."

Chris Thompson in his own words explains it this way—

“I have the confidence in myself that I am a pretty good pass catcher and I’ve accepted that role about myself.”

The free agent running back signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars began to cultivate this part of his game back in college. A Florida State University alum, he played for the Seminoles before being taken by the Washington Redskins in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. As he was preparing for the league, his FSU position coach at the time—Eddie Gran—gave him this piece of advice.

“He was one of the guys that told me if you can catch passes, play special teams and protect the quarterback, you will be able to play in this league for a long time.”

Thompson parlayed that advice into a career that is entering its seventh year. It also helped that early on he was paired with Jay Gruden. The current Jags offensive coordinator was Thompson’s head coach in Washington from 2014 through the first five weeks of the 2019 season. He took the 5’8” back and began plugging him into what Thompson describes as a “creative” offense. But first, he asked for some trust.

“The first year he got there, I was on the practice squad,” recalled Thompson while on a call with local media Tuesday.

“I ended up being cut and put on the practice squad, but he talked to me afterwards for a while, after the last preseason game and told me what the situation was. He let me know from day one – [he said] ‘I know this is going to be a hard year for you. You are probably mad and upset at everybody because you got cut, but I want you to come back here because I know the type of player you can be. I know you are going to play a bigger part in the future here with Washington, and I know you will be able to have a great impact on this team and on the players on this team.’

"He had that talk with me, and I really appreciated that. That was one reason why I ended up coming back and spending that practice squad year with Washington. It was tough, but having him and knowing that he had my back, it really meant a lot. Throughout this whole process and all my time there in Washington, he believed in me. He gave me every single opportunity that he possibly could.”

When Thompson was promoted to the active roster in Week 15 of the season, Gruden sent a play his way. The reception was Thompson’s first NFL touchdown. It also helped set the tone for how Gruden would come to fold Thompson into the offense.

While with the Redskins, Thompson tallied 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on 250 rushes. They’re not franchise running back numbers but respectable. What helped set him apart though was pairing it with an additional 1,772 yards and 10 touchdowns on 212 receptions.

Now a veteran, Thompson credits Gruden with much of that success and therefore his longevity.

“He is one of the biggest reasons I was able to have the success that I had in Washington and to be able to stick around there.”

Now he’s hoping to bring that to Jacksonville where he can help a young team quickly adapt to the new playbook.

“I’m in a situation where I know this offense pretty well so being able to help these guys just get and understand that offense as much as I know and then just on the field, be able to help however I can and whatever the situation may be after camp and everything, I’m gonna do whatever I can to help those guys out.”

Leonard Fournette, going into his fourth year, is “the guy” and Thompson is well aware of that fact and also that “Leonard doesn’t get tired too much.” But in addition to assisting with the playbook, he knows his past experience in Gruden’s offense as a versatile weapon can be what puts him on the field, even simultaneously with Fournette.

“I think [Gruden’s] offense is very diverse…we had a couple of plays with the Redskins where we would put [wide receiver] Jamison Crowder back at running back and then have me playing at the slot receiver spot in a bunch set…he wants to put guys all over the place.

“We just gonna have to find some kind of way and given Jay’s offense, I know I’m gonna have some opportunities there. But that’s the biggest thing, just trying to fit in where I can but I feel like my biggest skill set is being able to catch the ball well and be a good route runner so I’m just excited to be able to do that and I know Jay is, he’s super creative with his offense so there may be some sets where we may be able to get a couple of running backs out there on the field at the same time.”

“I know Leonard is the guy so whenever he needs a break, I’m trying to go in there and just pick up where he left off.”