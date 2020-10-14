SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Running Back Devine Ozigbo Designated For Return

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get second year running back Devine Ozigbo back soon, the club announced today. He has been “designated for return” from the team’s reserve/injured list. The Jags now have three weeks—21 days—officially activate Ozigbo to the team’s 53-man roster.

Ozigbo has been on the team’s injured/reserve list since September 10 after suffering a hamstring injury.

As the club explained in a release:

“In 2020, NFL clubs are permitted to return an unlimited number of players from either the club’s Reserve/Injured List or from its Reserve/Non-Football Injury/Illness List to the club’s 53-player Active/Inactive List. Such players must have suffered a football-related injury after reporting to training camp and passing the club's physical and must have been placed on the reserve list following 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5. To be eligible for return, a player cannot begin to practice until three weeks have elapsed since the date he was placed on a reserve list, and the player cannot return to the Active/Inactive List until three games have elapsed since the date he was placed on Reserve/Injured.”

Due to his time dealing with injury, Ozigbo has yet to appear in a game this season. As a rookie free agent signing off of New Orleans practice squad, Ozigbo appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars, rushing nine times for 27 yards while hauling in three receptions for 23 yards.

The Jaguars have three running backs currently on the active roster: rookie James Robinson, veteran Chris Thompson and second-year back Dare Ogunbowale. 

Ozigbo was one of Jacksonville's most impressive running backs during training camp, but his hamstring injury has kept him sidelined for all of this year. It remains to be seen what kind of role he could have since James Robinson has taken the vast majority of carries.

"I think with Devine [Ozigbo], he had a good offseason. We’re just making sure he’s ready to go from a soft-tissue thing. We don’t want to bring him back and all of sudden get an injury because we were really excited about him. He was having a really good camp," head coach Doug Marrone said last week. "Two years ago, he had a great preseason and camp when he was with New Orleans before we had gotten him. So, we’re just making sure he’s fine and doing our due diligence there.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The JaguarReport Podcast: Return Episode

John Shipley and Gus Logue bring back The JaguarReport Podcast to give you all of the Jaguars takes, analysis and more that you won't find elsewhere.

John Shipley

State of the AFC South Following Week 5

What is the outlook of the AFC South through the first five weeks of the season? We break down what the Jaguars and their rivals have going for and against them here.

John Shipley

Jaguars Week 5 Rookie Report: First-Year Players Have Mixed Performances Vs. Texans

The Jaguars' rookie class had a rough go at it in Week 5, though more rookies played this week than any other point.

John Shipley

Air it Out: How Has the Jaguars' Offense Distributed the Ball Through 5 Weeks?

We take an updated look at what Jacksonville's passing offense has so far done through five weeks, fresh off a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans.

John Shipley

After Worst Start Since 2015, What is Next for the Jaguars and Gardner Minshew?

With the Jaguars now in last place and at 1-4, the questions begin to pop up for what is next for the Jaguars.

John Shipley

by

Zounds

5 Down Notebook: The Plays That Most Impacted Jaguars Vs. the Texans

What plays from Jacksonville's Week 5 loss to the Texans were the most important? We break it down here.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Explains How Week 7 Schedule Change Could Help the Jaguars

The Jaguars are one of several teams who will have to endure a schedule change over the next few weeks, but head coach Doug Marrone sees it as a positive in some ways.

John Shipley

Doug Marrone On How the Jaguars Can Begin 'Taking Games'

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone doesn't feel the Jags have given games away but they also haven't been "taking any games" in route to a 1-4 start. How can that change? Marrone offers his thoughts.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Mailbag: Talking Quarterbacks, Atlanta Falcons and More

We take your social media questions to give you our takes on the Jaguars, the Atlanta Falcons and what lessons could be learned.

John Shipley

Jaguars Release Stephen Hauschka, Sign Jabaal Sheard to Practice Squad

Jon Brown looks like he will be kicking for the Jaguars this Sunday now that Stephen Hauschka has been released.

John Shipley