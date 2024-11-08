Jaguars Season Could Be Derailed Even More By Star's Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season was arguably lost some time ago. But now, it just may be getting its final nail in the coffin.
That nail comes in the form of injured franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose shoulder injury has not just cast doubt for his status vs. the Minnesota Vikings but potentially for even further beyond that.
"As Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder) continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future, sources say he’s considered unlikely to play Sunday vs the Vikings.
Lawrence was limited in practice yesterday & coach Doug Pederson was noncommittal about his status," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on Thursday.
"No surgery scheduled ... There are several options immediate and down the road. That's one of them. He's considered day-to-day with a left shoulder," Rapoport continued. "But as he considers these options, Trevor Lawrence will likely not play Sunday. Mac Jones is the backup."
Simply put, this sounds like a nightmare scenario for the Jaguars and their prospects for the rest of the season. Their playoff odds were already near-zero at best, but for the 2-7 Jaguars there really would not be much more to play for over the final seven to eight weeks without Lawrence under center.
Yes, there is pride. And yes, every snap a player puts on tape is an audition for another job with another team somewhere down the road. And yes, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and his staff are going to fight tooth and nail to give themselves as much of a chance to win as possible in hopes of keeping their jobs.
But if Lawrence is sidelined for any amount of time -- and if Lawrence opts for a surgery option like Rapoport noted -- then the Jaguars season will have officially gone belly up.
The Jaguars are more than just their franchise quarterback, but the 2024 season has already become a disappointment by every possible measure. Without Lawrence on the field, things can only get worse and take more negative turns.
Depending on Lawrence's status moving forward, we may have very well seen the final meaningful days and games of the Pederson era. If Lawrence is out for weeks or even longer, then an already lost season will officially be over.
