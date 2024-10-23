Jaguars' Secret Weapon Should Have Packers Worried
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) have a gauntlet of a schedule in their next four games and it will kickoff against one of strongest offensive teams in the league, the Green Bay Packers (5-2).
In almost every offensive category, the Packers rank in the Top 10 and have scored the seventh most points this season through seven games (186). This is a team that has playoff potential and the Jaguars must find a way to slow down this surging scoring attack.
An added narrative will be introduced to this game as Jaguars safety Darnell Savage spent the past five season in Green Bay before signing with the Jaguars this past offseason. He is facing his former team for the first time and is familiar with their skill players and gave his thoughts on what to expect.
“They definitely have a lot of good weapons over there which a lot of good teams in this league do, but at the end of the day, there's one football," Savage said. "So, you’ve just got to do your job each and every play and just be ready, and think the ball’s coming to you every play, no matter what. As long as we keep holding that mindset and just make the plays when they come to us, we’ll be alright.”
For the past several seasons, Savage used to match up in practice against multiple current Packer receivers and quarterback Jordan Love. He will make sure the rest of the defensive secondary is privvy to what these guys bring to the table.
Packers second-year receiver Jayden Reed has jumped onto the scene as one of the best receivers in the league to this point. Reed has 452 receiving yards and three touchdowns along with 110 rushing yards on just 12 carries. He is the fastest player the team posseses and will be a major threat.
Another second-year pass catcher in Tucker Kraft has become a go-to guy for Love and the offense, already earning four touchdowns on 264 yards. Kraft will be utilized often against a Jaguars defense that allowed a team-high 94 yards to tight end Hunter Henry last week in their win over the Patriots
Another one of the weapons that Cisco is referring to is sixth-year running back Josh Jacobs who is in his first season with the Packers. Jacobs currently ranks fourth in the NFL with 540 rushing yards, but has only found the end zone once on the ground.
The Jaguars are one of the best run stopping defenses in the league, ranking sixth and only allowing 102.6 rush yards per game. They will face a top-five rushing team and Jacobs will get his fair share of carries along with a few others. The result of this game will be decided in the run game.
This matchup marks the second time in three weeks that the Jaguars will face an NFC North opponent which has been widely considered the best division in the NFL to this point. The Packers are a leg up from the Bears team that the Jaguars lost to in London, two weeks ago.
