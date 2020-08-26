The Jaguars Have Seen Flashes From Taven Bryan — Now They Must Hope Production Follows

Coming out of the University of Florida, defensive tackle Taven Bryan had plenty of intriguing traits, but his fair share of red flags.

Prototype size and strength for three-technique? Check.

Some of the best athleticism seen in an interior defensive lineman in the last several years? Check.

Large learning curve needed due to on-and-off instincts? Also check.

Ever since the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Bryan with the No. 29 overall pick in the 28 NFL Draft (ahead of Lamar Jackson, mind you) the team has seen all of Bryan's enticing positives, as well as his frustrating warts. Now, the team is hoping he can finally take the step forward needed to be a difference-maker.

Bryan's first year in the NFL was more or less an unmitigated disaster in terms of return on investment, though Bryan was hardly the only person at fault for an unproductive first season.

Playing just 29% of the defensive snaps as a rookie due to the presence of veterans Malik Jackson and Calais Campbell, Bryan made only a minimal impact for the 5-11 Jaguars. In 16 games, he recorded 20 tackles, one sacks, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. These numbers are hardly what one would expect from a first-rounder, but the Jaguars themselves didn't do Bryan any favors early on by playing him at defensive end for most of his first season.

"I really felt that we probably didn’t help him early on in his career. We were moving him a little bit," head coach Doug Marrone said on Aug. 10.

"Technically, technique-wise, that probably stopped a little bit of the growth. When we kept him in one spot and working on the technique in the one position, you really saw some growth and saw him make some plays. So, real happy about that. I really think he will take another big step this year. He took a big step last year, where he was able to be productive and make plays."

Bryan's second season, as Marrone noted, was an improvement from his rookie year. Now at his natural position of three-technique, Bryan was able to make more impact plays for the Jaguars, even if some didn't quite show up on the stat sheet.

In 16 games last year, Bryan improved in every statistical category compared to the year before. He recorded 33 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and one forced fumble. And while none of these numbers could pass as truly productive, it does show improvement from Bryan.

Beyond that statistical improvement, Bryan was also simply more disruptive for the Jaguars last season. He was in the backfield more often, frequently causing a running back or quarterback to change course. In a lot of ways, Bryan helped his teammates make plays more so than he actually made plays.

But heading into 2020, the Jaguars will need Bryan's production to begin to match his draft pedigree. With changes all along the defensive front, there is no interior defender more important to the team's success in 2020, making his development this offseason key.

"He’s one of the most gifted, physical, strong, athletic, big men at 295-298 pounds," defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich said on Tuesday.

"But it was really—what the thing is, is that Taven at times overanalyzes some things. And it’s analysis by paralysis or paralysis by analysis, however you want to say it. And that’s the biggest thing that we’ve transitioned here in the first part of camp. We’ve said, ‘Taven, here’s your three things that you’ve got to do on each snap, that’s it. And if you can hone in on those three things and not let yourself wander around and look at this and look at that and guess. If you can hone in on that, good things are going to happen.’"

What does Rebrovich think he has seen from Bryan now that they are asking him to think less and attack more? Much like Marrone, Rebrovich thinks Bryan was having a strong training camp until he sustained a knee bruise on Saturday.

But just what has Bryan done in camp to impress his coaches, and why do they think he could potentially turn the corner and become a difference-maker in 2020?

"And hopefully all of you guys have watched some tape for the last few 9 or 10 practices, Taven Bryan is having one heck of a camp now. He’s showing up quite a bit in his running, in his toughness at the point of attack and how he strains, it’s showing," Rebrovich said on Tuesday.

"And I’m going to tell you this, his confidence level is coming with that, too. You know, everybody wants to get a pat on the back, everybody does. And when other guys in that room, they sit there and they look at [him], they see it. When he shows up and he starts getting those pats on the back, that confidence breeds a lot. And you can see that Taven has really adopted it now and [has] seen it a little bit."

The flashes from Bryan have been clear and evident for his coaches, and even his teammates. Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot noted on Tuesday that Bryan may not get the stats that reflect his performance, but his role in the defense is one that shouldn't be overlooked.

“I mean if you really pay attention to every single play, whenever Taven is out there, he wrecks. He’s freaking knocking people off blocks and knocking off pulls and everything like that," Smoot said.

"That’s his role. That’s what he does. He’s a wrecking ball."

For the Jaguars to be confident that their investment in Bryan is starting to pay off, they will need to see him become a consistent wrecking ball on Sundays starting on Sept. 13 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

They have seen the flashes. They have even seen him wreck offenses, as Smoot put it. Now, they need him to put it all together.