Jaguars Selected As One of Teams Most Likely to Bounce Back in 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still healing from the scars of the 2023 season, though it is now time to put last season's failures in the past and move forward.
And if the Jaguars do move forward, than it ca be considered a true bounce back for a team that had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations a year ago.
“Yeah, as a coach, you’re hopeful that’s the motivation. The way we finished the last month and a half is not our standard and it’s not what we talk about. It goes against everything we talk about, really," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said in March.
"We still had opportunities all the way to the 18th week of the regular season. We’re there at the end, we just got to figure out a way to push through that envelope and be there and credit to Houston, they battled their tails off all year. They were much like us a year ago in ’22. We had to battle our tails off to get to where we got to. A credit to DeMeco [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans] and his staff and those players in Houston for winning the division the way they did.”
Now, the Jaguars are looking forward to the chance to redeem themselves. The focus of the entire staff, roster, front office, and everyone in between has been to improve upon last year. As a result, it is little surprise to see the Jaguars listed by Bleacher Report as one team that is due to bounce back after a disappointing 2023 season.
"It's possible that was just a growing pain for a team that believes Lawrence can be a superstar for years to come. A mediocre defense has also been given a makeover with the additions of Ronald Darby, Arik Armstead, Darnell Savage and rookies Maason Smith and Jarrian Jones.- Brad Gagnon, Bleacher Report
The pieces are in place and you want to give the Jags the benefit of the doubt, but the Houston Texans are riding a much more promising wave within the AFC South. Jacksonville will again have to scrap hard just to get into the postseason, even if the ceiling is quite high for Lawrence and Co."
For the Jaguars to meet those expectations, they will obviously have to find a way past a Houston Texans team that split meetings with them a year ago. They will also have to keep eyes on rising teams in the AFC South like the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.