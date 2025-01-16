Jaguars Set to Lose Virtually Nothing to Free Agency
Each offseason brings massive change to all 32 NFL franchises, but some teams experience change to a less dramatic degree than their counterparts.
For the Jacksonville Jaguars, change is a layered topic in 2025. The Jaguars have already been dealt one mighty blow in the way of change, with ex-head coach Doug Pederson being fired the day after the end of a 4-13 season.
But in terms of change to the Jaguars' locker room, it does not appear there will be a massive roster upheaval in Jacksonville in 2025. The Jaguars have lost a big-name free agent in each of the past two offseasons, but they have few on expiring deals this year.
According to OverTheCap's Nick Korte, the Jaguars have the third-fewest snaps set to hit free agency at just 15.1%. The two players with the highest snap counts who are on expiring deals are guard Brandon Scherff and safety Andre Cisco, while other names like Mac Jones, Luke Farrell, and Jeremiah Ledbetter also factor in.
With that said, there is always the chance the Jaguars are set to lose some significant snaps in terms of contracts being cut early. The Jaguars saw this happen last offseason with Rayshawn Jenkins, Darious Williams and Foley Fatukasi.
The prime candidates for it to happen to this year are both on the offensive side of the ball in the form of wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke was asked directly about each player last week but did not give any indication one way or another on their futures in Jacksonville.
“You know, again, I met with a lot of these players this morning. A lot of guys stopped by after the team meeting and shared some thoughts with them as we move forward, but there’s going to be time to process all this stuff. These guys are under contract," Baalke said.
"They are committed to this organization. We’re going to first work on getting a new staff in here, a new head coach, new leadership and then sit down with them and go through the roster, every individual, their specific situation relative to contracts and everything else. There’s a lot of things to process over the next couple of months as we move forward, but it will all be done in due time.”
