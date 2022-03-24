Jaguars Sign Former Bears CB Xavier Crawford

The former Bear and Texan reunites with his position coach in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars added more secondary and special teams depth on Thursday afternoon, officially signing free agent cornerback Xavier Crawford.

Crawford, 26, has been in the NFL since 2019 and has spent time with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, where he was coached by current Jaguars passing game coordinator/secondary coach Deshea Townsend.

"Crawford, 5-11, 185, enters his fourth season in the NFL after initially being drafted by Houston in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft," the Jaguars said in a release. "His career totals include 21 games played – four with the Texans (2019), one with the Dolphins (2019) and 16 with the Bears (2020-21). Crawford has tallied 13 total tackles (nine solo) in his career.

"The Pittsburg, Calif. native spent three seasons at Oregon State (2015-17) before transferring to Central Michigan in 2018. Crawford played in 11 games for the Chippewas, totaling 24 tackles, including three tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries."

Crawford is the third cornerback the Jaguars have signed this season following free agent Darious Williams and the re-signing of Tre Herndon.

"You know, when you get guys that get injured, you get thinned out. It gives a step, it gives us competition in that room that's going to make those other two guys fight for a position," Baalke said about the cornerback room after signing Williams.

"We're going to keep doing that, we're going to keep adding good football players to every room in and get them as competitive as we can get them."