Jaguars Sign John Brown, Jordan Wilkins to Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the additions of wide receiver John Brown and running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad on Monday, two additions meant to provide additional depth to positions of need.

Brown has bounced around teams this season but is a formerly dangerous speed threat who brings more to the table than some of the team's past options at receiver. The Jaguars have been active in trying to find a solution at receiver following DJ Chark's injury, experimenting with Tavon Austin, Laquon Treadwell, and Tyron Johnson as No. 4 receivers.

Brown, 31, was a third-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals (No. 91 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft and has made a big impact on both Arizona offenses and in Buffalo over the last several seasons.

Brown has played in 98 career games (65 starts) in his eight NFL seasons, catching 320 passes for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns, including a career-high 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 with Buffalo as the Bills made a push for the playoffs.

Brown played in nine games (eight starts) in 2020, catching 33 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns as the Bills' offensive production exploded. Brown was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason before having his release granted before Week 1. Brown spent a few weeks on the Broncos' active roster, playing in losses to the Raiders and Cleveland Browns, but caught no passes.

Wilkins was a fifth-round selection by the Colts (No. 169 overall) in 2018 and played in 49 games for the colts over the last four years. During that span, he carried the ball 195 times for 951 yards and four touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 233 yards. In 2020, Wilkins recorded 308 rushing yards and caught 12 passes for 105 yards.

Wilkins has been a solid and productive No. 4 running back for the Colts over the last several seasons but was released on Oct. 30 as the Colts continued to emphasize other running backs. Wilkins will now have a chance to play against his former team, with the Jaguars traveling to play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.