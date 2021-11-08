Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Jaguars Sign John Brown, Jordan Wilkins to Practice Squad
    Updated date:

    Jaguars Sign John Brown, Jordan Wilkins to Practice Squad

    Jacksonville has added some veteran depth at running back and wide receiver after injuries have ravaged each position in the first half of the season.
    Author:

    Jacksonville has added some veteran depth at running back and wide receiver after injuries have ravaged each position in the first half of the season.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the additions of wide receiver John Brown and running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad on Monday, two additions meant to provide additional depth to positions of need. 

    Brown has bounced around teams this season but is a formerly dangerous speed threat who brings more to the table than some of the team's past options at receiver. The Jaguars have been active in trying to find a solution at receiver following DJ Chark's injury, experimenting with Tavon Austin, Laquon Treadwell, and Tyron Johnson as No. 4 receivers. 

    Brown, 31, was a third-round selection by the Arizona Cardinals (No. 91 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft and has made a big impact on both Arizona offenses and in Buffalo over the last several seasons.

    Read More

    Brown has played in 98 career games (65 starts) in his eight NFL seasons, catching 320 passes for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns, including a career-high 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 with Buffalo as the Bills made a push for the playoffs. 

    Brown played in nine games (eight starts) in 2020, catching 33 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns as the Bills' offensive production exploded. Brown was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason before having his release granted before Week 1. Brown spent a few weeks on the Broncos' active roster, playing in losses to the Raiders and Cleveland Browns, but caught no passes.

    Wilkins was a fifth-round selection by the Colts (No. 169 overall) in 2018 and played in 49 games for the colts over the last four years. During that span, he carried the ball 195 times for 951 yards and four touchdowns and caught 35 passes for 233 yards. In 2020, Wilkins recorded 308 rushing yards and caught 12 passes for 105 yards. 

    Wilkins has been a solid and productive No. 4 running back for the Colts over the last several seasons but was released on Oct. 30 as the Colts continued to emphasize other running backs. Wilkins will now have a chance to play against his former team, with the Jaguars traveling to play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 10.

    USATSI_16568919_168388385_lowres
    News

    Jaguars Sign John Brown, Jordan Wilkins to Practice Squad

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17115911_168388385_lowres
    News

    Jaguars vs. Bills: Week 9 Snap Analysis

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17118764_168388385_lowres
    News

    Jaguars 9, Bills 6: Game Balls For Josh Allen, Dawuane Smoot

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17116178_168388385_lowres
    Game Day

    Jaguars vs. Bills: Lawrence Explains Ankle Injury, Updates on James Robinson and Cam Robinson

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17115214_168388385_lowres
    Game Day

    Jaguars 9, Bills 6: Elite Defensive Effort Helps Jacksonville Shock Buffalo and Josh Allen

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17114995_168388385_lowres
    Game Day

    Jaguars vs. Bills: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17089755_168388385_lowres
    Game Day

    Jaguars vs. Bills: Lawrence Leaves With Ankle Injury in 2nd Quarter Before Returning

    Nov 7, 2021
    USATSI_17089718_168388385_lowres
    Game Day

    Jaguars vs. Bills: Trevor Lawrence Faces a Stiff Test Without James Robinson

    Nov 7, 2021