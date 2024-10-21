Jaguars Star Gave Touching Advice to Promising Patriots Rookie
The final London NFL bout of the 2024 season featured two of the league's youngest starting quarterbacks, who also happen to be on different ends of the spectrum in professional experience.
Sunday marked the 59th career start (counting playoffs) for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while it was just the second for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. It was over three years ago after all when Lawrence made his first start overseas.
Naturally, Lawrence used his own experience to pass on lessons and knowledge to his younger peer after the Jaguars' 32-16 win, just like Lawrence's predecessors did before him.
“Yeah, I just told him after the game, he's a great player, and just to keep his head down, keep working. Just try to learn something every week," Lawrence said when asked about what kind of advice he had for Maye.
"Don't be too hard on yourself. You've got to keep your confidence."
Lawrence noted that all of the advice he learned from his own rookie year weren't discussed between him and Maye, but that he is also one of few people who can relate with Maye's current experience. It was just a few years ago that Lawrence himself had the entire weight of a rebuilding franchise on his shoulders, just like Maye does now.
"He's the leader of that team, that organization when he's on the field playing. Everybody looks to the quarterback, and he's a high pick, high drafted guy. Just keep his confidence. I think that's one thing. I didn't say all of this to him in the short conversation I had, but that's what I would say is there's going to be times you're going to be tested," Lawrence said.
"Sometimes it's hard. I've been there. It's hard to keep your confidence when there's things going on around you or the team is in a tougher spot and maybe you're not playing your best as a player. You just have to keep going to work every day and keep your head up and lead your teammates. That's the biggest thing.”
Maye is the last rookie quarterback the Jaguars are scheduled to play this year, but they will finish 2024 having played two of the draft's top three picks in Maye and Caleb Williams. And if Lawrence's past experiences did anything to help him, maybe it can help them too.
