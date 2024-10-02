Jaguars' Star Nominated For Huge Honor
For the second time in four weeks, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has proven himself to be one of the league's most impressive rookies.
After a big-time performance against the Houston Texans in Week 4, Thomas has been nominated for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award. Thomas was previously a candidate in Week 1.
Joining Thomas as candidates this week are Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.
Thomas had arguably his best game of the year against the Texans in a 24-20 loss, catching six passes for 84 yards a touchdown. Thomas' numbers could have been even better were it not for Trevor Lawrence missing an open Thomas on a potential 30-yard touchdown in Week 4.
Thomas has had arguably the best four-game start to his career of any Jaguars rookie receiver ever. Among all rookie receivers in team history, he ranks No. 1 in yards, yards per route, yards per reception, and success rate, while also ranking No. 2 in receptions and tied for No. 2 in touchdown catches.
In short, Thomas has been exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they made him their first wide receiver selected in the first round in over a decade.
"Yes, each week, we challenge him as a staff, we challenge him more and more on his plate. I think we're seeing, you're seeing, obviously, the type of receiver that he is and why we drafted him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"He's, gosh, he's such a competitor. I love that about him – the way he competes out there and he plays hard, he plays fast, he'll go in there and block a safety if he has to. Nice job on the around yesterday. So, he's very capable and we're going to continue to keep throwing the ball this way.”
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
