Jaguars Star Receiver Returns to Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars got welcome news on Monday, with starting wide receiver Christian Kirk returning to practice.
Kirk missed the last two weeks of practice and the final two games with a mild calf injury, but it appears he should be prepared to go for Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins in 13 days. Kirk is set to return to his starting role as the Jaguars' primary slot receiver, a role that was handled by Parker Washington in recent weeks.
“Yeah, we’ll get him back out there and get him rolling," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
In 2022, Kirk officially became the Jaguars No. 1 receiver after signing a four-year, $72 million deal with $37 million guaranteed. Kirk went on to start 17 regular season games and caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in two playoff games.
In 2023, Kirk appeared in the first 12 games and caught 57 passes for 787 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a core muscle injury that caused him to have surgery and miss the final five games.
Kirk is expected to be a giant factor in the Jaguars' offense yet again in 2024, especially as the Jaguars help their two new wide receivers (Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr.) adapt to their system. Kirk was replaced in the starting offense by Parker Washington in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons due to a calf injury.
"I think having him, the player he is and the position he plays, the communication between a slot receiver like him and myself, the quarterback, that's important on the field and that chemistry you see out there," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said earlier this month.
"But I think it also ties into our relationship off the field and that's helped us be better on the field. Just being able to trust him. He's a pro, he does everything the right way ever since he's been here, so I've always respected that. We've hit it off personally, off the field, and become really good friends, too, so that always makes it easier. There are more important things in life than football."