Jaguars Star's Safety Nets Continue to Blossom
Through seven games, the Jacksonville Jaguars have rushed for the tenth most yards in the National Football League. They also rank tenth in the league in rushing yards per game. The running game has been one of the few bright spots this season for the 2-5 Jaguars.
Jacksonville is coming off it’s highest rushing total of the season and likely want to make last Sunday’s production on the ground a regular occurrence.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence credited his backfield for a job well done this season. However while Jacksonville has running backs Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, they also have running back D’Ernest Johnson. All three running backs have helped the team at different points this season.
The veteran quarterback is grateful for the team’s trio of running backs as they allow Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor to call a wide array of plays on game days. Lawrence noted that the team’s ability to rotate backs is an underrated asset to the team, as each of their backs does something unique.
Lawrence expressed his appreciation for the running back unit.
“I think it helps a lot,” Lawrence said. “Quarterback, yeah, but just as a team, it helps us because running back is a tough, physical position. I think the more guys you can have – and throw D’Ernest [RB D’Ernest Johnson] in that mix, too – the more guys you can have that, one, know what to do, do it the right way, and also can make plays. All three of those guys can do that, they're all a little bit different, like you said. But just the more you can have, you keep guys healthy.
“You can rotate them, keep them fresh. If it is a game like Sunday, where we run the ball so much and you want to keep guys fresh and rolling, if you only got one guy that you trust, it's kind of hard to do that. That's a lot on a running back just to keep pounding it over and over again if it's one guy. So fortunately for us, that's not the case. We have a bunch of guys that can play and play at a high level. So, it's been really good for us. We've got to keep building off of it.”
