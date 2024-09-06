Jaguars Star Sounds Off On Overlooked Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter the upcoming season as a talented team flying under the radar. The Jaguars have changed the roster and the coaching staff to improve the team for what they hope will be a successful season, capped with a playoff appearance.
As the Jaguars begin the season on the road against the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Christian Kirk believes being overlooked may benefit the team.
Last season, the Jaguars were coming off a playoff berth and a Wild Card win in the 2022-23 season.
The Jaguars entered last season with high expectations to follow up one successful season with another, only to suffer numerous injuries throughout the season to key players while missing the playoffs.
Kirk says the team learned from last season and simply needs to take things one day at a time this season to reach the goals they have set, which includes making the playoffs this season.
"Yeah, I wouldn't necessarily say underdog mentality, but definitely maybe flying under the radar a little bit more,” Kirk said. “People aren't talking about us the way they were talking about us last year. But it's not a wrong position to be in. For us, it's just focusing on us, our goals and our visions of what we have, expectations we have for ourselves and this season. It's easier to block out the noise. I think we've learned from that last year. Not that we didn't handle it well last year, but especially when things started going wrong, there was a lot of talk about what's going wrong and whatnot.
“It's neither here nor there if that played into how the end of the season ended, but I think right now we're just at the point where we're just taking it one week at a time. Taking it one week at a time and we know that we have to earn the right to play in the postseason and it starts early on in the year with an opponent like Miami, who is probably going to contend for the playoffs again. So, we know the opportunity at hand, it's not going to be given to us, and we've got to go out and take it."
