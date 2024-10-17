Jaguars Star Trying to 'Have Fun' Despite Spiraling Record
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-5 thanks to embarrassing blowouts and the inability to close out winnable games. In the case of last week's pummeling at the hands of the Chicago Bears, the winnable game was lost from the start.
A losing culture is not the most enjoyable for a player to be around, especially with the outside voices bearing down and every action being scrutinized.
Winning solves it, but when you seemingly can't find the answers like the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, all you can do is keep your head down and put in the work.
That is exactly what Lawrence and his team are doing this week as they prepare for the New England Patriots, still in London.
"We've turned the page and we've got to put our best foot forward and try to go beat New England this week. So that's where we're at, and I think part of it is keeping the spirits up. I mean, you stay focused and you stay locked in now more than ever, but you also got to have fun. It's still a game and we're still out here getting to do what we love and trying to just enjoy it and not let the pressure of, obviously, we need to win a game, but not let that take away the joy of the game because I think that helps you play better, honestly. So that's kind of been what we've been talking about and some of the coaches messaging, which has been good. ”
Head coach Doug Pederson, who is on the hottest seat in the NFL, said that the sense was one of frustration and hope.
There are some positives to what we're doing, but it's those little negative things that are just holding us back," Pederson said. "Little mistakes, some mental assignments, obviously the turnovers, things of that nature. That are just keeping us from being a much better football team right now. So, they're disappointed, but they are excited ... there's 11 games left. Obviously, we’ve just got to focus on one at a time and prepare this week. But the guys are in a good mood today.”
A loss against the Patriots, with a rookie quarterback and a weakened roster, would be the worst of the season. More so than the Monday night blowout against the Buffalo Bills and the Bears loss.
The feelings might not be so positive next week if that's the case.
