Jaguars Still Sorting Through Backup Quarterback Position

While the entire football world knows the Jacksonville Jaguars will be turning to Gardner Minshew II as their starting quarterback this year, there is still one question the Jaguars need to answer — who will be backing him up?

There are currently three options behind Minshew for the all-important No. 2 quarterback job. Eighth-year journeyman Mike Glennon, fourth-year passer Josh Dobbs and rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton. For the Jaguars, 2019 showed just how vital a team's backup quarterback is, making this a big decision for the staff.

So, which way are the Jaguars leaning for their backup passer as it stands today? So far, it is still too close of a competition to call, at least in head coach Doug Marrone's eyes.

“Yeah, I think everyone, there’s competition. I mean, I’m not— I don’t really know right now, who’s two," Marrone said on Thursday.

"I think sometimes it’s always great if you can make a decision early, but if those guys are competing and doing a good job, I think you’ve just got to let it play out. I mean, that’s probably the best way to say it. I know it’s not probably the answer people want."

When the competition is as close, and as important, as this one is, it is the right move for Marrone and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden to not anoint a quarterback as Minshew's backup too early. At the very least, Marrone knows he has a number of options to choose from, each of whom has different strengths and backgrounds.

During Dobbs' short NFL career, he has completed 6-of-12 passes for 43 yards and one interception. But despite his relative lack of playing time since entering the league, the fourth-year quarterback is held in high regard in Jacksonville thanks to his smarts on and off the field.

Glennon, 6-7, 225, has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his seven-year career, he has completed 488 of 801 passes (60.9 comp. pct.) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. In 2019 with the Raiders, he saw action in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD.

As for Luton, he was selected out of Oregon State in April with the No. 189 overall pick, making him Jacksonville's third quarterback picked in the sixth round in as many years. In 2019, Luton (6-foot-6, 224-pounds) completed 62% of his passes in 2019. He threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

"I think all of those guys that have been here have gotten better. I think Jake [Luton] has done a really nice job for a young guy," Marrone said. "I feel good about where those guys are and I think we’re going to have some tough decisions of who’s two, who’s three and we may wind up keeping all four or keeping three. You know, but they’re making it a little tougher, depending on the roster.”

The Jaguars started 2019 with just Minshew and Nick Foles on the roster before trading for Dobbs following Foles' injury. With all of the complications impacting the NFL this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it would be rather surprising to see the Jaguars not roster at least three quarterbacks during the regular season.

We know one of those quarterbacks will be Minshew, the starter. Now, the Jaguars just need to find out who their best insurance option is.