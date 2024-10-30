Jaguars Stock Report: Is Anyone Trending Up After Packers Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars took a big swing at the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, but the 30-27 loss proved as a microcosm of the 2-6 season thus far.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense put up nearly 30 points on one of the best defenses in the NFL ... but Lawrence still turned it over twice in his own territory.
The Jaguars' defense made several stops at key moments to help build up a comeback ... but still fell apart when they needed one the most.
So, which Jaguars came out on the other side on the upward trend and which disappointed? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Parker Washington
This is a bit of a double-edged sword for the Jaguars. On one hand, losing Christian Kirk for the year is a horrible blow to the offense and the leadership on that side of the ball. On the other hand, Parker Washington played well when forced onto the field. He caught three passes for 46 yards and looks like a reliable and explosive threat who can step up in Kirk's absence.
Brenton Strange
Another player who took a step forward when thrust onto the field was former second-round pick Brenton Strange. Strange already showed improvement earlier in the year when he helped step in for an injured Evan Engram, and he was given a larger role in Week 8 after the Jaguars lost three receivers to injury. He made the most of his opportunity, catching all five of his passes for 59 yards and helping lead the Jaguars on scoring drives.
Cooper Hodges
It isn't often an offensive lineman is forced to play two different positions in one game, but that is exactly what second-year offensive lineman Cooper Hodges did on Sunday. Hodges was on the field for three separate scoring drives, taking snaps at left and right guard after injuries. It was Hodges first time in a true game setting, and he drew strong remarks from the locker room and coaching staff.
“Yeah, I mean, tough. He plays right guard, then he has to go into at tight end for PAT, field goal, then he has to go left guard. He was all over the place. It wasn't perfect, but if he has to go this week with a week of preparation, a week of practice, getting all the reps, all that kind of stuff, he'll be much better," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"It was good for him to play just to kind of feel game speed a little bit, and did some good things, but I think a week of work if that's the case will do him good.”
Walker Little
This one is an obvious answer after Tuesday's trade of Cam Robinson. The Jaguars will now move forward with Walker Little as their starting left tackle for the rest of the 2024 season, and we will see where the chips fall after that. Little will get his first extended look at the position for years, which could mean both he and the Jaguars can find out if he has a future in Jacksonville past this season.
Stock Down
Injury report
The Jaguars got brutalized by injuries in Week 8, losing six starters at one point: cornerback Ronald Darby, guards Ezra Cleveland and Brandon Scherff, and wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr., Christian Kirk, and Gabe Davis. Kirk is now out for the year, and now Thomas' status is being monitored moving forward.
Ryan Nielsen's defense ... again
It was another tough day at the office for defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's unit. They did some good things, such as forcing punts on the first two drives of the game and nabbing a red-zone interception. With that said, the defense allowed a backup quarterback to lead multiple scoring drives late in the game, including after the Jaguars tied the game at 27-27. Even as the unit makes small improvements, the results aren't changing.
