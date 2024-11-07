Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is Trending Up After Eagles Loss?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on from their 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as they rightfully should.
The game is not going to be one the Jaguars' players, coaches and fans will look on fondly. Yes, the Jaguars had their flashes. And yes, they deserve credit for coming back from a 22-0 deficit. But it was just another loss in a long line of them for the Jaguars.
So, which Jaguars are trending up following Week 9 and which aren't? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Josh Hines-Allen
Josh Hines-Allen said on Wednesday that the only numbers of his that are down are sacks, and he is right. The Pro Bowl pass-rusher is having another good season despite playing on a poor defense, but the only reason it isn't talked about more is because the sacks have not come in bunches like they did for most of 2023.
Hines-Allen took a big step toward amending that, though, with a two-sack performance against the Eagles. He was as disruptive as he has been all year and shut down several Eagles drives by himself, both as a run-defender and pass-rusher.
Jeremiah Ledbetter and Jordan Jefferson
The Jaguars struggled to stop the run, but that wasn't solely the fault of their defensive line. In fact, the Jaguars had an impressive showing from two of their interior defensive linemen in Jeremiah Ledbetter and Jordan Jefferson, each of whom was on the right side of some big plays on defense during the contest. Ledbetter was disruptive against the run, while Jefferson recorded the first sack of his NFL career.
Travon Walker
If the Jaguars completed their comeback against the Eagles, the sports world would still be talking about Saquon Barkley's hurdle ... but they would also be talking about Travon Walker's touchdown on the scoop-and-score. That play truly was an example of Walker being one of the best athletes in the entire NFL. Those are the traits the Jaguars saw in 2022.
Brandon Scherff
With the Jaguars seemingly hitting the wrong side of the injury bug along the offensive line in recent weeks, there should be a nod given to right guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff is clearly nowhere near 100%, but the Jaguars' leader and rugged veteran has been able to keep himself in the lineup to provide some kind of stability for the unit.
Stock Down
Offensive staff
It is normally nonsensical to send criticism toward play-callers, but the Jaguars deserve some here for the final play. Yes, Trevor Lawrence should have thrown a better ball. Maybe he should have just thrown it away. But there is no reason the play-call with 1:42 left in the game should have been an end-zone shot to D'Ernest Johnson. Add in nine total snaps for Brenton Strange and a lack of targets for Brian Thomas Jr., and it was a rough day for the offensive staff.
Secondary ... again
The Jaguars saw A.J. Brown leave the game early with injury, which really left the Eagles with only DeVonta Smith in the passing game. Despite this, the Jaguars never shifted their full attention to Smith, who burned both Andre Cisco and Ronald Darby for huge, game-changing catches.
