Jaguars Stock Report: Who is Trending Up After Week 1?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering Week 2 with an 0-1 record after a 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but there are still plenty of positives to take from the loss.
In defeat, the Jaguars can take solace in the performance of several key building blocks, new additions, and young and developing players.
So, which Jaguars have their stock rising after Week 1, and who has to step it up in Week 2?
Stock Up
Tank Bigsby
It is obvious that Sunday was the best game of Tank Bigsby's young career. The second-year back looked decisive, explosive and was able to force four missed tackles -- three more than the rest of the Jaguars' rushers combined.
Bigsby could become a legitimate one-two punch with Travis Etienne and help the Jaguars' rushing momentum continue moving forward.
Brian Thomas Jr.
It appeared the Dolphins were willing to have star cornerback Jalen Ramsey shadow Brian Thomas Jr. early in the game, which speaks testament to the command Thomas has already begun to draw.
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said the Dolphins gave Thomas and his speed plenty of respect, and you can expect to see that continue.
Devin Lloyd
It is only a one-game sample size, but Devin Lloyd looks like one of the most improved players on the roster. He made several nice stops in the run game and made tackles in space when preventing yards after the catch.
Lloyd just seemed more decisive, and he once again put together another strong performance alongside veteran linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.
Darnell Savage
According to Pro Football Focus, Darnell Savage allowed two catches for four yards on five targets while forcing two incompletions. That is a nice day at the office for the former Green Bay Packer, who took his first start at nickel.
Savage looked like an athletic and rangy defender who the Jaguars can rely on in the defensive backfield moving forward.
Stock Down
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne is one of the stars of the offense and one of the biggest reasons the Jaguars have seen an uptick in offensive production in recent years.
But Etienne not only had the most costly play of the game with his third-quarter fumble, he also saw Bigsby emerge in a more productive outing. Etienne isn't going to lose his role, but some snaps may start going Bigsby's way.
Antonio Johnson
Antonio Johnson is one of the youngest players on the Jaguars' starting defense, so it is only natural to expect there to still be ebbs and flows with the former Texas A&M product.
Johnson will likely have better weeks than Sunday, though, with PFF crediting him with three missed tackles.
Anton Harrison
The Jaguars' top pass-blocker a year ago, Anton Harrison was credited by PFF with four pressures on Sunday, leading the team. Harrison was injured at times in camp but ended the preseason on a high note. That didn't carry over in Week 1, however, and the Jaguars will need a better week in Week 2.
