Jaguars Stock Report: Who is Trending Up After Week 2?
The Jacksonville Jaguars struggled on both sides of the ball in an 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, but there were still some bright spots.
Among those bright spots are a host of key players -- rookies and veterans alike -- who took their game to another level and have their stock pointing upward. So, which Jaguars are on an upward trajectory after Week 2? We break it down below.
Brenton Strange
After being one of the smallest parts of the passing game as a rookie, Brenton Strange got his chance to step into the Evan Engram role on Sunday. Strange turned it into a career performance, catching three of his six targets for 65 yards and almost catching the game-winning touchdown.
It was the kind of performance the Jaguars had been looking for from the former second-round pick.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Through two weeks, it looks like the brightest star on the Jaguars' offense might be rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. He ranks among the best receivers in the entire NFL through two weeks in yards per route run, total EPA receiving, and EPA per target.
Thomas only saw four targets on Sunday and still ended up with nearly 100 yards receiving. He should be a bigger piece of the passing game moving forward.
D'Ernest Johnson
It took a shoulder injury to Tank Bigsby for D'Ernest Johnson to see his first snaps on offense this year, but the veteran running back made the most of them. Johnson averaged 5.2 yards per carry and was an effective change of pace option alongside Travis Etienne.
The Jaguars have always been high on Johnson, and he showed them why they were right on Sunday.
Montaric Brown
Making his first start of the season, Montaric Brown ended up leading the team in tackles and providing most solid and consistent coverage throughout the day.
Brown earned some words of kudos from head coach Doug Pederson and should be in a position to continue to play even after Tyson Campbell returns from injured reserve.
“I'll tell you the secondary has been really a bright spot. I mean, I know we had some mishaps Week 1 in Miami, and things of that nature. But I thought Buster [Brown] played an excellent football game yesterday," Pederson said on Monday.
Josh Hines-Allen
According to NextGenStats, Josh Hines-Allen recorded five pressures against the Browns while also delivering a sack and three quarterback hits.
Hines-Allen was all over the field for the Jaguars and provided the boost for their pass-rush that wasn't there the week before. It only took two games for Hines-Allen to begin to thrive in Ryan Nielsen's defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.