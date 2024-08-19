Jaguars Stock Report: Who is Trending Up After Win Over Buccaneers?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some tough decisions to make when roster cuts comes around next week, but Saturday's 20-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped make clear which players are trending up or down.
So, who performed well and who perhaps hurt their chances? We break it down below.
Stock Up
Mac Jones: For all intents and purposes, Mac Jones came out of Saturday smelling like roses. It wasn't a perfect game, with Jones taking one bad sack and also missing a third-down throw to an open Elijah Cooks. But he had good command of the offense, led three scoring drives, and essentially won the backup job with an efficient performance.
Cam Little: Rookie kicker Cam Little made two more field goals on Saturday, bringing his total to 5-of-6 in training camp. The only kick he has missed was a 62-yard field goal last week that he had plenty of leg for. Little has made his kicks with ease and has had the best training camp and preseason performance of any Jaguars kicker since Josh Lambo in 2019.
Parker Washington: With Christian Kirk sidelined, the last week (and this week) have been huge for Parker Washington to get increased reps. Washington was Jones' most targeted pass-catcher early in the game and also hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-17 for the Jaguars' first score and for his second big play of the preseason.
Breeland Speaks: Speaks recorded his second sack of the preseason on Saturday and has been a consistent force for the Jaguars at the end of both preseason games. It is an uphill climb for him to make the active roster due to the Jaguars' depth, but he has clearly made some kind of impression on Doug Pederson.
"Yeah, I mean, it's tough. It's tough when guys come in the middle of camp. But he's done a nice job just picking up the terminology, picking up the defense. He's getting meaningful game reps that are good for him," Pederson said on Monday.
"We’ve just got to continue to evaluate how he does in individual drills, any team reps that he gets during the week. Then again, with this last game, probably looking like the second half potentially playing, and making the most of those reps. It's probably a challenge with a guy like that, probably 53, as you go. But practice squad is not out of the question. That’s what a lot of these guys are competing for. They're still competing for those spots.”
Stock Down
Elijah Cooks: It remains to be seen if the Jaguars are going to carry six or seven receivers, but Elijah Cooks didn't help his case with a poorly-timed drop on one of Mac Jones' best passes on Saturday. Jones doesn't have the special teams edge over Tim Jones and Parker Washington and Devin Duvernay figure in as the No. 4 and No. 5 receivers.
Javon Foster: The fourth-round offensive tackle played more snaps (62) than anybody on offense, but it wasn't the cleanest night. Foster allowed three pressures per Pro Football Focus and was on the receiving end of a few plays that led to both Jones and C.J. Beathard having to scramble for their lives. Foster won't start this year so Saturday was a good chance for him to get some tape up for the coaching staff, but it wasn't the cleanest outing he will have.
“It's interesting because he continues to improve, continues to get better. I think as the game wore on, I think some fatigue took over a little bit, got tired a little bit towards the end," Pederson said on Monday. "He busts his tail and doesn't make many mistakes, honestly. If it is, sometimes it's just a brain lapse here or there. But he's improving and he's doing some good things. This past game was a lot of reps for him, and for a lot of guys, but I thought he handled it well.”
C.J. Beathard: It was a tough night for C.J. Beathard. He completed 5-of-7 passes, but only for 40 yards. He was also sacked three times and left the game with a groin injury, with Jones throwing a touchdown to Brevin Easton shortly after. If Saturday night was set to determine the No. 2 quarterback job, then Beathard is likely set to make the practice squad.